Tinashe Says Former Label RCA Is 'Gagging' at the Success of "Nasty"

RCA Records might regret losing out on Tinashe.

The "Nasty" singer, who left the record label in 2019 after years of conflict, was recently stopped by a reporter who asked her about RCA, as her latest single has become her first Billboard-charting solo hit. The singer is now independent but has a publishing deal with Nice Life Recording Company, founded by songwriter Ricky Reed (who co-wrote and co-produced "Nasty").

"Nasty," of course, can credit its success to being a summertime-ready earworm, along with being memeified shortly after the song's April release.

"Do you feel like RCA kind of dropped the ball when you were on their label? Because they couldn't do it? You did it by yourself," the reporter told her.

"You know? We just didn't need them," Tinashe responded with a playful shrug. "All you need is hard work, good fans, talent. I know they're gagging."