Stephen A. Smith Chooses Drake Over Kendrick Lamar: 'Everybody Always Trying to Come at Drake'

Smith continued, “I mean, he’s one of those dudes. It could be the look, it could be how he communicates, it could be his flavor—it could be anything. But Drake damn near seems impenetrable, and what I take from Drake is, I don’t hear too many people coming at Kendrick Lamar.”

It looks like, at the end of the day, Smith made his choice because he sympathizes with Drake’s plight. “But everybody always trying to come at Drake, and, obviously, I can relate to that,” Smith added.

Drake hasn’t yet responded to Lamar’s fiery verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s No. 1 hit “Like That.” Conversely, J. Cole did respond on his diss track “7 Minute Drill,” where he slammed Kenny’s catalog. The internet erupted after Cole swiftly apologized over the weekend at Dreamville Festival, calling his track one of the “lamest” things he’s done.

Drake allegedly acknowledged Cole’s apology in a conversation with DJ Akademiks. During a stream, Ak said Drizzy laughed off the idea that he himself would follow Cole's lead. “I can't fucking believe you would pull up and say some shit like that to me, you must not know me," he allegedly told Ak.