Jennifer Lopez Background Singer Discusses Predatory Producer and Being 'Screwed Over' in TikTok

TikTok users are getting an earful about Jennifer Lopez thanks to one of her former background vocalists.
Since late March, singer Natasha Ramos has revealed her unpleasant experience, also supporting the longstanding allegations that the This Is Me... Now singer doesn't use her own vocals on songs.
In one TikTok, Ramos introduced herself as "the voice" from Lopez's 2002 single "Jenny From the Block," but claimed that in their "multiple times" of working together, Lopez was "bubbly" and "cool."
The two were introduced in the early 2000s at the Hit Factory, where Ramos was recording, and that the two were friendly before things went sour. Along with "Jenny," Ramos also sang on "I'm Glad," "The One," "Loving You" and "Baby I Love U!"
"I feel like all of the other ones, excluding 'Jenny From the Block,' are very much true-blue background vocals," she said. "I think the problem with 'Jenny From the Block' is that they kept my laugh, and they kept ad-libs, and they turned her vocals like all the way down, and the 'from the Bronx' part is me,"
In Ramos' follow-up TikTok, she claimed that she "wasn't in the room" when negotiations took place for Lopez's This Is Me... Then album, but she alleged that the singer's producer, Cory Rooney, wanted a kiss from Ramos.
"I say no. He's like, 'If you don't give me a kiss, I'm gonna take you off all these records,'" Ramos recounted.
Ramos shared that she gave Rooney a "tap kiss" but that the producer wanted "tongue," to which she demanded to leave the studio. "And all these years [later], I can't help but feel like that was a big piece in why I was screwed over so badly," she said.
Ramos went on to detail that she was contacted about a documentary being made about "Jenny From the Block," in which Rooney was involved with the "awkward" Zoom meeting. Assuming that the project "fell through the cracks," Ramos acknowledged Lopez's recent Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which chronicles her latest album and its accompanying "musical experience."
"Never got that opportunity and if I'm being one hundred percent honest with you, I definitely was trying to figure out how and when I would expose Cory," Ramos said.
In another post, Ramos clarified that she sang the "Jenny From the Block" hook but that she was unsure how much of Lopez's voice was used on the single.
In the album's credits and Lopez's thank you notes, Ramos admitted that she was acknowledged, but that financially, she wished that she "had been taken care of a little more."
"I was definitely taken advantage of, but what are you gonna do now?" she said.