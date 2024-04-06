Jennifer Lopez Background Singer Discusses Predatory Producer and Being 'Screwed Over' in TikTok

"I feel like all of the other ones, excluding 'Jenny From the Block,' are very much true-blue background vocals," she said. "I think the problem with 'Jenny From the Block' is that they kept my laugh, and they kept ad-libs, and they turned her vocals like all the way down, and the 'from the Bronx' part is me,"

In Ramos' follow-up TikTok, she claimed that she "wasn't in the room" when negotiations took place for Lopez's This Is Me... Then album, but she alleged that the singer's producer, Cory Rooney, wanted a kiss from Ramos.

"I say no. He's like, 'If you don't give me a kiss, I'm gonna take you off all these records,'" Ramos recounted.

Ramos shared that she gave Rooney a "tap kiss" but that the producer wanted "tongue," to which she demanded to leave the studio. "And all these years [later], I can't help but feel like that was a big piece in why I was screwed over so badly," she said.

Ramos went on to detail that she was contacted about a documentary being made about "Jenny From the Block," in which Rooney was involved with the "awkward" Zoom meeting. Assuming that the project "fell through the cracks," Ramos acknowledged Lopez's recent Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which chronicles her latest album and its accompanying "musical experience."

"Never got that opportunity and if I'm being one hundred percent honest with you, I definitely was trying to figure out how and when I would expose Cory," Ramos said.