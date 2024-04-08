It seems that Drake isn’t following J. Cole’s lead.

On Sunday, the Might Delete This Later rapper apologized to Kendrick Lamar at his Dreamville Festival—and it’s the only thing rap fans are talking about today. DJ Akademiks took to X, where he slammed Cole, who showed remorse towards K.Dot for “7 Minute Drill.”

Drizzy allegedly caught wind of Cole’s redress and discussed it with Ak, who explained on his Rumble stream that he sent the video of Cole apologizing to Drake.

“I [told Drake], ‘Please, don’t do no shit like this. Please don’t apologize and do no weird shit. I’ve defended you, I’ve argued because I've liked your music for over a decade. Please, please don’t do no shit like this,” Akademiks apparently said to the For All the Dogs MC. “[Drake] said, ‘I can't fucking believe you would pull up and say some shit like that to me, you must not know me.’”