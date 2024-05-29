Revenge Is Celebrating Its Eight-Year Anniversary With an Exclusive Complex SHOP Drop

Highlights like a pair of jeans covered in tonal tribal embroidery and black zip-up with all-over print tribal stitching and a hood lined with silver studs showcase Revenge’s growth beyond graphic T-shirts and hoodies into cut and sew. In totat, the release will consist of six items that you can only get from the Complex SHOP: Spine Tee Cement ($48), Spine Tee Black ($48), Tribal Denim Shorts Indigo ($108), Tribal Cross Denim Pant Indigo ($148), Tribal Cross Denim Jacket Indigo ($148), and Tribal Skull Studded Zip Black ($128). Any Revenge fans who missed out on the archive sale can also look forward to anniversary mystery boxes ($98) that will be filled with fan-favorites and high-value items from across the brand’s eight-year history.

Ahead of the special drop, make sure to check out our rare interview with Revenge co-founders Garette and Han. The duo discusses the brand’s origins, memorable campaigns with artists like XXXTentacion, and more.