Revenge Is Celebrating Its Eight-Year Anniversary With an Exclusive Complex SHOP Drop

Revenge isn’t done celebrating its eighth anniversary just yet.
The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is following up its online archive sale from this past weekend with an exclusive drop through Complex SHOP on May 31.
Highlights like a pair of jeans covered in tonal tribal embroidery and black zip-up with all-over print tribal stitching and a hood lined with silver studs showcase Revenge’s growth beyond graphic T-shirts and hoodies into cut and sew. In totat, the release will consist of six items that you can only get from the Complex SHOP: Spine Tee Cement ($48), Spine Tee Black ($48), Tribal Denim Shorts Indigo ($108), Tribal Cross Denim Pant Indigo ($148), Tribal Cross Denim Jacket Indigo ($148), and Tribal Skull Studded Zip Black ($128). Any Revenge fans who missed out on the archive sale can also look forward to anniversary mystery boxes ($98) that will be filled with fan-favorites and high-value items from across the brand’s eight-year history.
Ahead of the special drop, make sure to check out our rare interview with Revenge co-founders Garette and Han. The duo discusses the brand’s origins, memorable campaigns with artists like XXXTentacion, and more.
Sign up here to make sure you don’t miss the drop this Friday. Take a closer look at each piece from the capsule below.