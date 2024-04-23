Saweetie Appears to Address Quavo's Chris Brown Diss Track by Sharing DM From Rapper

Quavo and Chris Brown have been taking shots at each other in recent weeks, and their exes have been getting caught in the crossfire.

Now, it appears that Saweetie has responded—kind of. The “Best Friend” rapper took to X to post a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, which included a message from Quavo. “Hopefully the model he turns into me replies,” she wrote.

Though we can’t fully view what Huncho said to Saweetie, the first part of the message can be seen. “Damn. We used to mean af to each…,” it reads before getting cut off. One can assume that the end of that sentence likely said, “each other.”

It’s also interesting to note that Saweetie took the screenshot of her DMs in January. Saweetie is currently dating YG.