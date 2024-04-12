Quavo Responds to Chris Brown's Diss on "Tender": 'Don't Beat Her Up'

One day after Chris Brown dissed Quavo for dating his ex Karrueche Tran on "Freak," the Migos rapper has responded with "Tender."
On the new track, which can be heard below, Quavo appears to address Brown in both one of the verses and on the chorus. "You did the bitch wrong and now the bitch gone, she posted with a thug," he raps on the hook. "Call the bitch phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up / It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug."
In the second verse, he seemingly questions why Brown felt the need to instigate a beef just for getting involved with his ex-girlfriend. "Tell me, 'lil bro, what's your issue? It's over a thot / You said it's bigger than that, but no, it is not / It's cause I be diggin' in that, it got 'em hot," he raps. "I'm givin' respect, but I know you not / Your bitch on my neck, your bitch at the spot."
The lyrics here appear to be a different reference to Brown accusing Quavo of hooking up with his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Quavo appears to reference Brown's 2009 domestic violence case with Rihanna, too. In 2017, meanwhile, Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown after he threatened her in messages.
"Tender" comes just one day after Brown dissed Quavo on his song "Freak," which arrived as part of the deluxe edition of his 2023 album 11:11. "Fucking my old bitches ain't gone make us equal," Brown raps on the track. "Sipping that 1942 'cause I don't do no Quavo / Freak bitch she like Casamigos not the Migos."
At the start of the year, the two artists were seen sitting next to each other at a Paris Fashion Week event, which led some fans to theorize they had settled their past differences after Quavo was briefly linked to Tran in 2017, who had previously dated Brown for several years. While Tran denied that she was ever in a relationship with Quavo, the pair were spotted together getting cozy. Brown last dated Tran in 2015, but they broke up after he got another woman pregnant.