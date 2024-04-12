Quavo Responds to Chris Brown's Diss on "Tender": 'Don't Beat Her Up'

One day after Chris Brown dissed Quavo for dating his ex Karrueche Tran on "Freak," the Migos rapper has responded with "Tender."

On the new track, which can be heard below, Quavo appears to address Brown in both one of the verses and on the chorus. "You did the bitch wrong and now the bitch gone, she posted with a thug," he raps on the hook. "Call the bitch phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up / It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug."

In the second verse, he seemingly questions why Brown felt the need to instigate a beef just for getting involved with his ex-girlfriend. "Tell me, 'lil bro, what's your issue? It's over a thot / You said it's bigger than that, but no, it is not / It's cause I be diggin' in that, it got 'em hot," he raps. "I'm givin' respect, but I know you not / Your bitch on my neck, your bitch at the spot."