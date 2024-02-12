NFL Seems to Edit Out Alicia Keys' Off-Key Opening Note from Super Bowl Halftime Show

It seems the NFL and Apple Music worked a little post-production magic on Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance with Usher.
After the show, fans were quick to point out on social media that Keys was off-key on one of the opening notes in the rendition of her 2003 song, “If I Ain’t Got You.” However, the blunder was cleaned up in the halftime show video that was posted to the NFL’s YouTube channel.
There’s a noticeable difference between the two clips, and fans wouldn’t leave it alone.
Keys was one of Usher’s special guests on Sunday night, where the pair also performed their romantic duet, “My Boo.” Elsewhere, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris were invited to the stage to perform with Usher as well.
Watch the entire halftime show performance below.