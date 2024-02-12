NFL Seems to Edit Out Alicia Keys' Off-Key Opening Note from Super Bowl Halftime Show

It seems the NFL and Apple Music worked a little post-production magic on Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance with Usher.

After the show, fans were quick to point out on social media that Keys was off-key on one of the opening notes in the rendition of her 2003 song, “If I Ain’t Got You.” However, the blunder was cleaned up in the halftime show video that was posted to the NFL’s YouTube channel.