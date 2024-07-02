Megan Thee Stallion on Working With Jay-Z and Roc Nation: ‘I Ain’t Never Felt So Safe'

“I’m learning from the best. I feel like I’m in the right spot, I’m in the right position," she continued. "I ain’t never felt so safe in a situation where I feel like these people got my back. I just see how much they grinding, how much they hustle, and how much they let all the talking, whatever else people gotta say just roll off they back."

Sharpe asked if she sought out Hov’s advice when deciding to go independent.

“They told me, ‘You need to do this on your own,’” Meg explained. “You should be able to figure out how to get out here and be your own boss.’”

The “Hiss” rapper then said that Beyoncé is the one who “inspired” her to launch her own tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas: “She said, ‘Next time I see you, you need to have your own alcoholic beverage.’”

Meg concluded, “I felt like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.” The 29-year-old inked her deal with Roc Nation back in 2019.

Last week saw the release of her latest album, Megan, which boasts features from UGK, GloRilla, and Victoria Monét.