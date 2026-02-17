J. Cole Fans Share Frustration Over Ticketmaster Queues: 'Beyoncé Sh*t Wasn’t Even Like This'

Hundreds of thousands of fans have been trying to buy tickets to J. Cole’s The Fall-Off World Tour, only to be stuck in extremely long queues. On Tuesday, at 11 a.m. local time, artist presale tickets went live in North America. Screenshots started circulating online, showing just how many fans were trying to buy tickets at the time. In the J. Cole Reddit thread, one fan wrote, “Beyoncé shit wasn’t even like this,” and included a photo of their place in line, which was 76,964.

Other fans shared screenshots of their spots in the queue.

Another screenshot making the rounds on X showed a queue number of 248,007, meaning an astounding 250,000 people were ahead of that person, also attempting to purchase tickets.

Cole’s Manager, Ibrahim Hamad, caught wind of the pandemonium.

“Damn yall got over 1m people in the queues for the east coast and Midwest shows . West coast we gon get to yall soon,” he tweeted. Hamad also wrote that more shows will be added soon.

Cole announced his tour on Monday, days after the release of his latest—and allegedly last—album, The Fall-Off. The trek sees the North Carolina-bred rapper embark on a world tour that begins in North America this summer, then continues through the rest of 2026 in the UK, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.

The Fall-Off Tour is his first solo headline tour in five years, following 2021’s The Off-Season Tour, and his first full trek across the globe in nearly a decade since the 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour in 2017.

