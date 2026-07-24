Wu Tang

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Fat Joe in a blue New York jacket and cap poses in front of an NBA Finals backdrop, making a peace sign.
Music

Fat Joe and Remy Ma Perform "Lean Back" on Knicks Parade Float, KAT and Mayor Mamdani Hit the Dance

The parade continues the Mike Brown-led team's celebration of their first title in 53 years.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
RZA
Pop Culture

RZA Gives His Picks for Top Anime You Should Watch

He also shares one that he wants to keep to himself.

Trey Alston76 days ago
Ghostface Killah and Method Man
Music

Australian Wu-Tang Clan Fans Offered Refund Due to Absence of Four Members From Farewell Tour

Ticket holders were not made aware of who would not show up.

tara mahadevan117 days ago
Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere held at Metrograph in New York City.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan Pays Tribute to 'Visionary Force' Oliver "Power" Grant

The longtime Wu affiliate died earlier this week.

Shawn Setaro147 days ago
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Oliver "Power" Grant
Music

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Dead: Method Man, Raekwon, More Pay Tribute

Power was instrumental in the creation of the Wu-Wear clothing brand.

Trey Alston151 days ago
Martin Shkreli and RZA
Music

Martin Shkreli Sues RZA Over Sale of Rights to Wu-Tang Album

Shkreli claims RZA double sold the rights to 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.'

Trey Alston172 days ago
Method Man in a colorful jacket. Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child in studded outfits.
Music

Method Man Says Destiny's Child Sent Him Flowers After His Apology for 2004 Awards Show Snub

Meth revisited the story, explaining how a tense moment with Destiny’s Child ended almost 20 years later with an unexpected gesture of forgiveness.

Mark Elibert186 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Method Man in a cap and t-shirt with a towel; Right, Drake in a brown jacket at an event.
Music

Method Man Questions What Drake's "Wu-Tang Forever" Has to Do With the Group

While Meth thinks that Drake is "a dope artist," he still felt a bit confused about why the 2013 track was named after the iconic hip-hop outfit.

Joe Price229 days ago
(L-R) Nas, Erick Sermon and Notorious B.I.G.
Music

Erick Sermon Regrets Not Signing Nas and The Notorious B.I.G. When He Had the Chance

The EPMD legend claimed he "could have had Wu-Tang, too."

Trey Alston231 days ago
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A man wearing a New York Yankees cap, a Wu-Tang Clan hoodie, and a large chain necklace, standing in a hallway with dim lighting.
Music

Raekwon’s HashStoria Dispensary Shut Down Over Rent Dispute

The Wu member's business got kicked out of its Newark home amid a legal battle with the landlord.

Mark Elibert372 days ago
A still from the trailer for RZA's 'One Spoon of Chocolate' movie
Pop Culture

RZA Directs 'Across the Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore in Trailer for 'One Spoon of Chocolate'

Paris Jackson also stars in the Tribeca-premiered film.

Trace William Cowen409 days ago
Cover art for Wu-Tang Clan's "Forever" album, featuring a world map and the text "The Final Chamber."
Music

Wu-Tang Clan Bringing Time Capsule With Them on Final Tour f/ Run the Jewels This Summer

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour kicks off June 6 with guests Run the Jewels.

Complex Staff422 days ago
Album cover for Method Man's "Tical" with two black vinyl records shown.
Music

Method Man's 'Tical' Album - How to Buy on Vinyl

The vinyl version of Meth's debut album is available now at the Complex Shop.

tara mahadevan453 days ago
Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri
Music

Jermaine Dupri Says Mariah Carey Wanted to Sing Over Wu-Tang Clan

Dupri said working with Carey during the sessions of "Always Be My Baby" left him dumbfounded.

Alex Ocho468 days ago
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Ernie Johnson Jr. in a suit with a colorful bow tie, next to a group photo of Wu-Tang Clan members in vibrant streetwear.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Tour Trailer Features Epic Voiceover by Ernie Johnson

All nine living members of the crew are slated to join the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour.

tara mahadevan509 days ago
Method Man performs onstage at 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park
Music

Method Man Denies Accusation He Punched His Daughter's Ex 7 Times in the Face at Staten Island Gym

A DCPI spokesperson confirmed to Complex that the rapper was not arrested in connection to the alleged incident.

Joshua Espinoza555 days ago

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