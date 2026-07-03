George Condo

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Drake in a detailed denim jacket and white shirt, next to Michael Rubin in a checkered shirt at a Fanatics event. Both are standing and posing for photos
Music

Drake Shows Off His 1-of-1 Invitation to Michael Rubin's White Party

This year, Rubin's invitations were illustrations created by well-known visual artist George Condo.

tara mahadevan791 days ago
auction items are pictured
Style

George Condo Painting Goes for Over $1 Million, KAWS Moonman for More Than $256,000 in JOOPITER Auction

Pharrell Williams and Sarah Andelman's Just Phriends auction comes to a close with a number of high-profile sales.

Trace William Cowen1115 days ago
Travis Scott — "FRANCHISE" featuring Young Thug
Music

Watch Travis Scott's New Video for "Franchise" f/ Young Thug and M.I.A.

After literally feeding fans with his new McDonald's campaign, Travis Scott has decided to quench their thirst by dropping off his new single, "Franchise."

Xavier Hamilton2122 days ago
virgil dj
Music

Livestream Virgil Abloh's DJ Set on YouTube

Virgil Abloh recently made headlines because it appears he's been giving Drake's private jet an extensive makeover.

tara mahadevan2295 days ago
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Style

George Condo, Rineke Dijkstra, Chantal Joffe, and Mickalene Thomas Create Covers of Actress Jessica Chastain for W Magazine

Celebrating the intersection of art and fashion with four of the greats.

Cedar Pasori4959 days ago
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Style

PRISM Gallery Announces George Condo Exhibition

Kanye's favorite back on display.

Nick Schonberger5222 days ago
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Exhibit See: George Condo's "A Collection of Etchings" (Los Angeles)

The artist, who also did the cover art for Kanye's last album, has a new exhibit in L.A.

Complex5510 days ago
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Style

George Condo x Kanye West T-Shirts

The artwork from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" was turned into special edition tees and are finally available online.

Corey Stokes5520 days ago
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Style

Exhibit See: We Just Went to George Condo's New Show at the New Museum and it's Sick

"George Condo: Mental States" opens tomorrow at the New Museum in NYC. Check out photos we snapped of the show at today's press preview.

Calvy Click5652 days ago

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