Ariana Grande Asks Why People Care About ‘Whose D*ck’ She Rides on New Single and Video “Yes, And?”

When Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July, Jay accused Grande of not being a “girl’s girl” and claimed that her own family was “collateral damage” in Slater and Grande’s alleged affair. While Grande gave them space to work on their marriage, reports surfaced that Slater and Grande were living together full-time in New York. In November, she attended the opening of Slater’s Spamalot revival in NYC, and they were later spotted together in the city around Christmastime.

Grande seems to be gearing up for the release of her next studio album. In late December, she captioned an Instagram post, "See you next year," alongside snapshots of Polaroid photos, her R.E.M. Beauty makeup line, and a selfie.