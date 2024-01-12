Ariana Grande Asks Why People Care About ‘Whose D*ck’ She Rides on New Single and Video “Yes, And?”

Ariana Grande’s new single “Yes, And?” is a missive to her haters.
On the track, the Positions singer slams the public’s response to her relationship with Ethan Slater, singing in the bridge, “Your business is yours and mine is mine/Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?” Though she doesn’t outright say the word, it appears that she’s implying “dick,” in reference to her love life.
Grande and Slater were romantically linked last summer after news broke that she and her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez were divorcing after two years of marriage. Grande and Slater met on the set of the film adaptation of Wicked—and the relationship was controversial from the jump, particularly because Slater was still married to his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a one-year-old son.
When Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July, Jay accused Grande of not being a “girl’s girl” and claimed that her own family was “collateral damage” in Slater and Grande’s alleged affair. While Grande gave them space to work on their marriage, reports surfaced that Slater and Grande were living together full-time in New York. In November, she attended the opening of Slater’s Spamalot revival in NYC, and they were later spotted together in the city around Christmastime.
Grande seems to be gearing up for the release of her next studio album. In late December, she captioned an Instagram post, "See you next year," alongside snapshots of Polaroid photos, her R.E.M. Beauty makeup line, and a selfie.