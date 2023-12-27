Ariana Grande Teases New Album Will Arrive in 2024: ‘See You Next Year’

Also in the Instagram carousel was a black-and-white video of Grande, who celebrated the last days of recording the upcoming album while admitting that she was "so tired." “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons," Grande added.

Positions debuted atop the Billboard 200 upon its October 2020 release, selling 174,000 album-equivalent units.

Along with preparing what will be her first album in four years, Grande will star as Galinda Upland/Glinda the Good in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked, scheduled to be released on Nov. 27, 2024. On the set of the musical fantasy, Grande got friendly with co-star Ethan Slater, whom she began dating amid their respective separations.

The Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked will also include Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and more.