Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Finalize Divorce Following 2023 Separation

Less than a year after announcing their separation, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finalized their divorce.

TMZ reports that the former married couple filed a stipulated judgment and Spears' response to Asghari's divorce filing this week, which means their divorce will be official once a judge signs off on it. Before their marriage, the couple signed a prenup that left Asghari without any of the retired pop star's assets. However, she had been paying rent for his place for some time, although it's unclear how long that lasted.

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Spears has not spoken negatively of Asghari following the divorce, and she opened up about their marriage in a post shared on Instagram in December last year. "It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," she wrote. "I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me."

Someone Spears will happily talk negatively about, though, is her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, she mocked her sister's appearance on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and called her a "little bitch."