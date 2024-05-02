Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Finalize Divorce Following 2023 Separation

Less than a year after announcing their separation, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finalized their divorce.
TMZ reports that the former married couple filed a stipulated judgment and Spears' response to Asghari's divorce filing this week, which means their divorce will be official once a judge signs off on it. Before their marriage, the couple signed a prenup that left Asghari without any of the retired pop star's assets. However, she had been paying rent for his place for some time, although it's unclear how long that lasted.
Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Spears has not spoken negatively of Asghari following the divorce, and she opened up about their marriage in a post shared on Instagram in December last year. "It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," she wrote. "I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me."
Someone Spears will happily talk negatively about, though, is her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, she mocked her sister's appearance on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and called her a "little bitch."
Back in March, Asghari said that he would not speak ill of his relationship with Spears. "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," said Asghari. "I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship—and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together]—so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. ... That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."
The former couple first met on the set for her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. They got engaged in 2021 and had an intimate wedding in Los Angeles the following year.