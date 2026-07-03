Ethan Slater

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2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game One
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Reportedly Split After Nearly Three Years Together

Sources confirm the breakup was amicable and the two remain close friends.

Jade Gomez40 days ago
Wicked Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl
Music

'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl

The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Complex Staff459 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Ethan Slater (R) attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Lilly Jay Details Ethan Slater Divorce Amid Ariana Grande Relationship

The actor, who was with Jay for 10 years, now dates his 'Wicked' costar Ariana Grande.

Jaelani Turner-Williams576 days ago
Cynthia Erivo in a green dress with feathers and Ariana Grande in a pink gown, posing together at an event.
Pop Culture

‘Wicked’ Thumps ‘Gladiator 2’ at Box Office With Record-Breaking $114 Million Opening

The musical saw the biggest global launch for a film based on a Broadway musical.

tara mahadevan600 days ago
Split photo of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande.
Pop Culture

Ethan Slater Says Criticism of His Relationship With Ariana Grande Has Been 'Really Difficult'

Slater filed for divorce in July 2023, one month after he was rumored to be dating the 'Wicked' star.

Jose Martinez626 days ago
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Ethan Slater attending an event.
Music

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife

Slater started dating Grande earlier this year.

Mark Elibert673 days ago
Music

Ariana Grande Asks Why People Care About ‘Whose D*ck’ She Rides on New Single and Video “Yes, And?”

The singer responded to the controversy surrounding her relationship with Ethan Slater.

tara mahadevan919 days ago
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater At Opening Performance of 'Spamalot' Revival

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are making their relationship public after splitting from their respective former spouses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams990 days ago

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