Watch Young Thug Try to Talk His Way Out of Speeding Ticket in New Body Cam Footage

Three months into YSL's ongoing RICO trial, new body camera footage showing Young Thug getting pulled over in 2021 has been released.

The below clip took place after police pulled Thugger over for speeding in his hometown of Atlanta. The exchange between the rapper and law enforcement begins with Thug pleading with the cop to let him get off with a warning.

“Can I please get a warning? I don’t think I can take the ticket," Thug explains, to which the police offer responds, “Why can’t you take a ticket? There are people that make $20,000 a year that take a ticket."

The YSL boss continues by reminding police that "it's not about the money," rather he doesn't want a ticket because he'd recently gotten his license back.