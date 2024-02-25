Watch Young Thug Try to Talk His Way Out of Speeding Ticket in New Body Cam Footage

Three months into YSL's ongoing RICO trial, new body camera footage showing Young Thug getting pulled over in 2021 has been released.
The below clip took place after police pulled Thugger over for speeding in his hometown of Atlanta. The exchange between the rapper and law enforcement begins with Thug pleading with the cop to let him get off with a warning.
“Can I please get a warning? I don’t think I can take the ticket," Thug explains, to which the police offer responds, “Why can’t you take a ticket? There are people that make $20,000 a year that take a ticket."
The YSL boss continues by reminding police that "it's not about the money," rather he doesn't want a ticket because he'd recently gotten his license back.
From there, Thug suggests he do push-ups, before challenging the cop to a race.
“How about I do one hundred push-ups?” he said. “Alright, let’s race. Let’s race, and if I beat you, no ticket. If you beat me, $2000,”
Thug concludes his attempt at trying to finesse his way out of the ticket by asking the cop: “Have you ever done something and sought forgiveness? You wanted to be forgiven."
The footage arrives days after Thug was identified as an alleged gunman in a 2013 shooting. In addition, defense attorney Nicole Fegan, who represented defendant Tenquarius Mender, was arrested earlier this month on gang-related charges. Fegan was taken into custody by Atlanta police on Friday, Feb. 16 over allegations she contacted a suspect in the Sept. 27, 2022 shooting of two men, one of whom died from his injuries.