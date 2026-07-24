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A man with a beard and a cap, wearing a black jacket and silver chains, smiles showing his grillz, against a dark backdrop.
Music

Maxo Kream’s Texas Traffic Stop Case Dismissed After Deal With Prosecutors

The Houston rapper’s charges were dropped after a deal with prosecutors ended his 2024 traffic stop case.

Mark Elibert259 days ago
Packages of peanut M&M's milk chocolate candy are stacked at a Costco Wholesale store on July 12, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Life

Photos Show Thousands of M&M’s Scattered Across Highway After Truck Crash

New Jersey drivers hit a different kind of traffic jam when thousands of M&M’s poured across I-80 after a late-night crash.

Maggie Ekberg311 days ago
A car driving at night with sparks flying from underneath, possibly due to a mechanical issue. Streetlights illuminate the road.
Life

Dashcam Captures Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Fireworks

The fireworks used were Roman candles, which are banned in 11 states.

Mark Elibert531 days ago
A person with long hair is sleeping or resting against the rear left passenger door inside a car
Life

Washington Driver in HOV Lane Busted for Speeding With Mannequin Passenger in Backseat

According to law enforcement, the driver tried to explain away the dummy, though the incident notably isn't the first of its kind in the region.

Trace William Cowen738 days ago
Music

Watch Young Thug Try to Talk His Way Out of Speeding Ticket in New Body Cam Footage

The incident took place during a 2021 traffic stop in Atlanta.

Brad Callas881 days ago
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bull and man in car on highway
Life

Watch Man With a Bull in His Passenger Seat Get Pulled Over

While the footage itself is indeed remarkable, many locals were quick to point out that both the man and the bull named Howdy Doody are beloved stars in the region.

Trace William Cowen1059 days ago
California freeway crash caught on dash cam pictured
Life

Footage Shows Loose Truck Tire Causing Another Vehicle to Flip on California Freeway

No serious were reported in the crash, which was captured in dash cam footage by a nearby Tesla driver. It's not known why the tire detached from the truck.

Trace William Cowen1216 days ago
18-wheeler
Life

Man Dies After Falling From Moving 18-Wheeler He Was Dancing on Top Of

A Texas man is dead after he fell off a moving 18-wheeler, which he was dancing on while it drove under a freeway overpass in Houston, police said.

Brad Callas1347 days ago
The scene of a fatal car crash in California is shown
Life

Pregnant Woman Among Multiple Fatalities in Explosive L.A. Crash, Driver Charged With Murder (UPDATE)

The fatal crash is still under investigation by local authorities, with initial details on the identity of the driver, as well as the victims, remaining scarce.

Trace William Cowen1450 days ago
Highway to cows baby yeah
Life

70 Cows Got Loose and Shut Down Florida Turnpike After Trailer Caught Fire

A herd of cattle halted traffic on a turnpike in central Florida on Monday afternoon, as dozens of cows blocked traffic, leading to massive delays.

Brad Callas1467 days ago
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Woman accused of chasing car for 15 miles
Life

Woman Allegedly Shot Teen in Face in Road Rage Incident, Got Nails Done Afterwards

A mother of three is accused of shooting at a car of teenagers during a road rage incident. She allegedly got her nails done immediately after the shooting.

Brenton Blanchet1544 days ago
Screenshot of reporter getting hit by car
Life

Video Shows Reporter Get Hit by Car and Continue Her Segment: ‘That’s Live TV for You, It’s All Good’

A West Virginia reporter was struck by a vehicle during a live broadcast. She got back up, fixed the camera, and kept reporting about the weather conditions.

tara mahadevan1647 days ago
r kelly
Music

R. Kelly's Lawyers Push Back Against Prosecutors' Request to Include Additional Allegations

Kelly’s lawyers Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker are arguing that the latest request is “unequivocally inadmissible under the Federal Rules of Evidence."

Brenton Blanchet1820 days ago
highwayy
Life

7 Dead, Multiple Injuries Reported After Dust Storm Causes 22-Car Pileup in Utah

The dust storm triggered the fatal pileup on Sunday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, there hasn't been a crash of this magnitude in recent history.

Trace William Cowen1826 days ago
car crash texas
Life

Video Shows Texas Woman Crashing Into Liquor Store and Pedestrian

A Texas woman is said to have driven into the store and backed up, striking an individual who later went to the hospital with a broken ankle. 

Brenton Blanchet1854 days ago
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Mayor Wheeler
Life

Portland Mayor Announces Police Will No Longer Conduct Minor Traffic Stops

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the move aims to reduce the number of POC who are disproportionately impacted by minor traffic infractions.

Joshua Espinoza1859 days ago
cops
Life

Florida Cops Busted for Allegedly Issuing False Traffic Tickets to People They Never Pulled Over

The officers have both been charged with multiple counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records after issuing dozens of allegedly fake tickets.

Trace William Cowen1920 days ago

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