James Corden Pulls Bizarre 'Cinderella' Stunt in L.A. Traffic, and Twitter Users Had a Lot to Say
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Maxo Kream’s Texas Traffic Stop Case Dismissed After Deal With Prosecutors
The Houston rapper’s charges were dropped after a deal with prosecutors ended his 2024 traffic stop case.
Photos Show Thousands of M&M’s Scattered Across Highway After Truck Crash
New Jersey drivers hit a different kind of traffic jam when thousands of M&M’s poured across I-80 after a late-night crash.
Dashcam Captures Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Fireworks
The fireworks used were Roman candles, which are banned in 11 states.
Washington Driver in HOV Lane Busted for Speeding With Mannequin Passenger in Backseat
According to law enforcement, the driver tried to explain away the dummy, though the incident notably isn't the first of its kind in the region.
Watch Young Thug Try to Talk His Way Out of Speeding Ticket in New Body Cam Footage
The incident took place during a 2021 traffic stop in Atlanta.
Watch Man With a Bull in His Passenger Seat Get Pulled Over
While the footage itself is indeed remarkable, many locals were quick to point out that both the man and the bull named Howdy Doody are beloved stars in the region.
Footage Shows Loose Truck Tire Causing Another Vehicle to Flip on California Freeway
No serious were reported in the crash, which was captured in dash cam footage by a nearby Tesla driver. It's not known why the tire detached from the truck.
Man Dies After Falling From Moving 18-Wheeler He Was Dancing on Top Of
A Texas man is dead after he fell off a moving 18-wheeler, which he was dancing on while it drove under a freeway overpass in Houston, police said.
Pregnant Woman Among Multiple Fatalities in Explosive L.A. Crash, Driver Charged With Murder (UPDATE)
The fatal crash is still under investigation by local authorities, with initial details on the identity of the driver, as well as the victims, remaining scarce.
70 Cows Got Loose and Shut Down Florida Turnpike After Trailer Caught Fire
A herd of cattle halted traffic on a turnpike in central Florida on Monday afternoon, as dozens of cows blocked traffic, leading to massive delays.
Woman Allegedly Shot Teen in Face in Road Rage Incident, Got Nails Done Afterwards
A mother of three is accused of shooting at a car of teenagers during a road rage incident. She allegedly got her nails done immediately after the shooting.
Video Shows Reporter Get Hit by Car and Continue Her Segment: ‘That’s Live TV for You, It’s All Good’
A West Virginia reporter was struck by a vehicle during a live broadcast. She got back up, fixed the camera, and kept reporting about the weather conditions.
R. Kelly's Lawyers Push Back Against Prosecutors' Request to Include Additional Allegations
Kelly’s lawyers Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker are arguing that the latest request is “unequivocally inadmissible under the Federal Rules of Evidence."
7 Dead, Multiple Injuries Reported After Dust Storm Causes 22-Car Pileup in Utah
The dust storm triggered the fatal pileup on Sunday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, there hasn't been a crash of this magnitude in recent history.
Video Shows Texas Woman Crashing Into Liquor Store and Pedestrian
A Texas woman is said to have driven into the store and backed up, striking an individual who later went to the hospital with a broken ankle.
Portland Mayor Announces Police Will No Longer Conduct Minor Traffic Stops
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the move aims to reduce the number of POC who are disproportionately impacted by minor traffic infractions.
Florida Cops Busted for Allegedly Issuing False Traffic Tickets to People They Never Pulled Over
The officers have both been charged with multiple counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records after issuing dozens of allegedly fake tickets.