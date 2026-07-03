Houston Police Chief Walks Back Astroworld Fest Security Guard Needle Prick Claim: No One 'Injected Drugs in Him'
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Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference Wednesday that the Astroworld fest security guard admitted no one injected him with a needle.Jordan Rose
Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested in Florida after allegedly banging on a police station door while inebriated and holding open containers of alcohol.Jordan Rose
A French ex-cop has been identified as a notorious serial killer who terrorized Paris in the '90s, admitting to his crimes in his suicide note.Joe Price
The tweeted jokes are piling up in response to the latest brazen propaganda effort from police about weed edibles, just in time for Halloween.Trace William Cowen