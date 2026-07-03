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Atlanta Police Investigate Judge Who Had 'Loud Affair' With Cop in Chambers
Life

Atlanta Judge Eleanor Ross at Center of Sex-in-Chambers Cop Scandal

Deputy Chief Kelley Collier is under scrutiny as court records detail explicit encounters, denials, and a rare reprimand for Judge Eleanor Ross.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Afroman.
Music

Afroman Mocks Cops Who Cried in Court Over Rap Lyrics, Declares Them 'the Biggest P*ssies'

Afroman has spoken out against the cops who raided his home after he was found not guilty of defaming them last month.

Will Lavin101 days ago
The cast of "Jersey Shore" are guests on 'Good Morning America,' Tuesday, March 27, 2018, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network.
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Had Cops Called to His Miami Home After Breakup

His ex called police for help safely retrieving her belongings from the Miami home.

Holly Riordan101 days ago
Afroman wearing round sunglasses and a colorful suit with a leaf pattern, poses on a red carpet.
Music

Afroman Plans to Keep Playing Songs Mocking Deputies Who Unsuccessfully Sued Him: 'I Ain't Even Mad'

Despite his legal victory, the "Because I Got High" hitmaker plans to keep playing his deputy disses.

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Disgraced Georgia Sheriff Sidney Dorsey, Who Ordered Rival's Assassination, Dies in Prison
Life

Sidney Dorsey, Ex-Sheriff Who Ordered Political Rival’s Murder, Dies in Prison at 86

DeKalb County’s first Black sheriff later served a life sentence for ordering the 2000 murder of his political rival.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
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Shanteari Weems Has 'No Regrets' About Shooting Her Abusive Ex-Cop Husband After Prison Release
Pop Culture

Shanteari Weems Says She Has 'No Regrets' After Serving Time for Shooting Her Ex-Husband

After being released from prison, Shanteari Weems is speaking out about the 2022 shooting of her ex-husband and why she says she has no regrets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Police officers in winter gear near a van, with snow and a snowball in mid-air. A crowd is in the background.
Life

NYPD Mocked Over Response to Being Hit With Snowballs, Department Says Detectives Are Investigating

A snowball fight seemingly proved to be too much for police in New York.

Trace William Cowen144 days ago
George Floyd's Killer, Derek Chauvin, Files for New Trial Citing 'False Testimony'
Life

Derek Chauvin Seeks New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

The ex-cop convicted of killing George Floyd is asking a Minnesota court to overturn his murder conviction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
Rallies outside the Peoria County Courthouse on Oct. 22, 2025, on the first day in the trial of Sean Grayson, officer who killed Sonya Massey.
Life

Sonya Massey’s Family Slams Verdict in Ex-Deputy's Murder Trial

Former officer Sean Grayson initially faced multiple counts of first-degree murder, but was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder.

Joshua Espinoza261 days ago
Officer Tommy Norman in a jacket sits indoors, with wooden doors and window grids in the background.
Life

Instagram-Famous Cop Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

North Little Rock officer Tommy Norman, once dubbed "America's favorite cop," is accused of hitting his wife.

Alex Ocho307 days ago
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Gavel stock image
Life

Kansas Man Charged With Sexual Battery After Kissing Officer’s Neck During Arrest

Cleo Williams Jr. pleaded no contest to the sexual battery charge stemming from a 2024 incident.

Joshua Espinoza324 days ago
Police car with flashing lights behind yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape on a street.
Pop Culture

Lawsuit Alleges Cop Sent Intimate Messages and Scrolled TikTok While Man Suffered Drug Overdose

The lawsuit names Benjamin Martin, Wesley O’Connor, and Tristan Smith as the officers who ignored the man overdosing.

Trey Alston342 days ago
A raccoon holding a tool inside a cluttered vehicle, near the steering wheel.
Life

Video Shows Pet Raccoon Attempting to Smoke Meth During Police Traffic Stop in Ohio

A woman faces multiple charges after a raccoon was found with a glass pipe in her vehicle.

Alex Ocho436 days ago
YouTube/WorldStarHipHop
Music

Rapper & Director Behind Music Video Starring NYPD Detective Pole Dancing Defend Her Amid Criticism

NYPD Det. Melissa Mercado was the vixen in S-Quire's music video for "Doin That."

Jaelani Turner-Williams497 days ago
Det. Mercado in S-Quire "Doin That" video
Music

NYPD Detective Facing Backlash for Pole Dancing in Rap Video

Det. Melissa Mercado was identified as the woman in New York rapper S-Quire's sexually-charged video for "Doin That."

Joshua Espinoza499 days ago
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Split image. Left: Drew Rosenhaus Right: Tyreek Hill
Sports

Tyreek Hill’s Agent Says Officers Who Detained His Client Should Be Fired

Hill was briefly detained outside of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium before the season opening game on Sunday.

Alex Ocho675 days ago
Tyreek Hill being arrested
Sports

Tyreek Hill Detained by Police Over Traffic Violation Ahead of Season Opener

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was placed in handcuffs on Sunday morning

Alex Ocho678 days ago
Two-image split: In the left, Fanum in a car looks back. On the right, a police officer points with both hands.
Pop Culture

Fanum Plans to Sue After Police Point Gun at Him, Kai Cenat Says 'NYPD Is a Gang' (UPDATE)

The 26-year-old streamer's driver was also arrested.

Alex Ocho720 days ago

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