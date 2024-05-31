Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles credits Blue Ivy with helping her navigate social media.

During an appearance on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast, the 70-year-old revealed her grandaughter keeps her in check when it comes to her activity online.

“You know how many times I’ve liked something that was negative about my own children? Because if I’m busy and I’m going through the thing, I’m like, ‘Ooh, there’s Beyoncé with so-and-so. I like that,'" Knowles shared. "Then the fans come back and say, ‘Ms. Tina, please erase that because you’re liking some negative post.'”

Knowles added, “Every once in a while, I'll get a call from Blue and she’ll say, ‘Grandma, that’s really wack, what you just did. That’s really wack. You should delete that. Really, you should delete that.'”