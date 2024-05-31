Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles credits Blue Ivy with helping her navigate social media.
During an appearance on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast, the 70-year-old revealed her grandaughter keeps her in check when it comes to her activity online.
“You know how many times I’ve liked something that was negative about my own children? Because if I’m busy and I’m going through the thing, I’m like, ‘Ooh, there’s Beyoncé with so-and-so. I like that,'" Knowles shared. "Then the fans come back and say, ‘Ms. Tina, please erase that because you’re liking some negative post.'”
Knowles added, “Every once in a while, I'll get a call from Blue and she’ll say, ‘Grandma, that’s really wack, what you just did. That’s really wack. You should delete that. Really, you should delete that.'”
Asked if she takes Blue's advice in those instances, she said with a smile, "No, I don't. I'm like, 'Girl, I'm on to the next thing.'"
Tina Knowles has never shied away from expressing how proud she is of Blue Ivy.
Back in October, Tina hopped on Instagram to praise Blue's performances at Bey's Renaissance Tour.
“I could not be more proud of my beautiful granddaughter. She worked so hard.! She is a true talent. Good at so many things, and keeps surprising us every day with her mature, intelligent analogies of everything in life at 11 years old,” she wrote in her caption. “She is so wise beyond her years hard-working never backs down from a challenge. She is kind and loyal and wise and beautiful. Go Blue !!!!!! Love and Godspeed.”
