Tom Brady’s Newest CardVault Store Burglarized a Week After Opening

Tom Brady’s latest CardVault store isn’t off to a great start after it was targeted in a burglary within a week of it opening.



According to ABC7, Brady’s newest Palo Alto store was broken into by burglars on Sunday (Aug. 23). At just past midnight, the thieves smashed a window and subsequently smashed several display cases. 60 trading cards were stolen, valued at over $12,000.



CardVault is no stranger to burglaries. In October 2025, one of its New York City locations had over $10,000 in cards stolen by a tech-savvy burglar who bypassed the payment terminal initially declining their card with manual prompts.



Brady himself was in attendance for his now-burglarized Palo Alto CardVault store, which opened on Aug. 15.