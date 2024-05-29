Tina Knowles revealed some little-known family stories on the podcast The Run-Through With Vogue.

The matriarch of the Knowles family, and mother to Beyoncé and Solange, shared the stories behind her daughters' names. After sharing at the 43-minute mark of the podcast that Beyoncé's name stemmed from "Boyoncé" and "Beyincé" from her maternal line, Ms. Tina detailed that Solange wasn't originally supposed to be the name of her second and youngest daughter.

“I went to Paris when I was about 32—well, when I got pregnant with her. I bought a baby name book in Paris for my girlfriend, and she was going to have a baby, and then the next year I wound up having a baby, so I pulled that old book out," Ms. Tina said.

The book was in French, and Ms. Tina discovered the name Solange while flipping through the pages.