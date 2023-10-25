Drake’s No. 1 Hits, Ranked

Prince Williams / WireImage

Drake's name is synonymous with chart-topping success. Throughout his career, the OVO frontrunner has consistently dominated the Billboard charts, providing us with memorable anthems. As of Oct. 16, the Canadian powerhouse achieved a new milestone , tying with Michael Jackson as the fourth artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, totaling an impressive 13 chart-topping hits and selling over 400,000 units. While there may be debates amongst critics regarding the role of streaming as opposed to physical album sales, Drake's achievement undeniably stands as a remarkable feat.

From his latest No. 1 entry “First Person Shooter” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.





