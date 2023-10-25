Drake’s No. 1 Hits, Ranked
From his latest No. 1 entry “First Person Shooter” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.
Drake's name is synonymous with chart-topping success. Throughout his career, the OVO frontrunner has consistently dominated the Billboard charts, providing us with memorable anthems. As of Oct. 16, the Canadian powerhouse achieved a new milestone, tying with Michael Jackson as the fourth artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, totaling an impressive 13 chart-topping hits and selling over 400,000 units. While there may be debates amongst critics regarding the role of streaming as opposed to physical album sales, Drake's achievement undeniably stands as a remarkable feat.
From his latest No. 1 entry “First Person Shooter” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.
Complex MusicNewsletter
Stay ready. The playlists, good reads and video interviews you need—delivered every week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy