Drake’s No. 1 Hits, Ranked

From his latest No. 1 entry “First Person Shooter” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.

Oct 25, 2023
Drake's name is synonymous with chart-topping success. Throughout his career, the OVO frontrunner has consistently dominated the Billboard charts, providing us with memorable anthems. As of Oct. 16, the Canadian powerhouse achieved a new milestone, tying with Michael Jackson as the fourth artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, totaling an impressive 13 chart-topping hits and selling over 400,000 units. While there may be debates amongst critics regarding the role of streaming as opposed to physical album sales, Drake's achievement undeniably stands as a remarkable feat. 

From his latest No. 1 entry “First Person Shooter” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers. 



13. "Toosie Slide"

“Toosie Slide” dropped at the perfect time. The track was released in April 2020, just one month after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the world. At the time, fans weren’t looking for music that focused on heavy topics like the world health crisis or the bubbling social climate; they just wanted to have fun or have a break, and “Toosie Slide” gave them just that. The track soared to the top of Billboard Hot 100 thanks to its infectious beat, simplistic lyrics, and Drake’s smooth delivery. The song also won people over for it accompanying dance, which includes an easy shuffling of the feet. “Toosie Slide” is far from his best single, but it served its purpose, proving that Drake knows what the people want and what they need. 

12. "Slime You Out"

Despite initial controversy over its unauthorized use of actress Halle Berry's image for the cover art, "Slime You Out" showcases Drake's prowess in the R&B genre. Set against smooth, melodic production, Drake's blend of ruthless lyrics and silky vocals adds a unique depth to the song. SZA's seductive contribution ties it all together, making "Slime You Out" one of Drake's recent No. 1 hits with lasting appeal.

11. "Way 2 Sexy"

“Way 2 Sexy” started as an inside joke between Young Thug and Future after Future noticed that Thug had “on some sexy shit” in the studio, but soon became a standout single on Drake’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. The track, which interpolates Fred’s 1991 hit, “I’m Too Sexy” is a certified banger for male listeners thanks to its catchy melody and playful lyrics. The track’s clever blend of humor and confidence, along with the memorable hook delivered by Future, make it irresistible to fans. 

10. "Wait For U"

“Wait For U” continues Drake and Future’s run of memorable collaborations. The track was released on Future’s 2022 project, I Never Liked You, and immediately stood out because of its soulful sample, vocals, and subject matter. On the track, Future and Drake demonstrate their undeniable chemistry, but what sent this track to the top of the charts was the sample of Tems’ song “Higher.” The Nigerian singer-songwriter’s velvety vocals take the single to new heights, also making listeners look beyond the lyrics, which primarily focus on Drake and Future’s toxicity in romantic relationships. In the past, Drake and Future have been acclaimed for their more hype anthems, but “Wait For U” proves they can also deliver R&B vibes as well. 

9. "What's Next"

Drake’s “What’s Next” can be recognized by its energetic and rambunctious beat. On the track, Drake reflects on his musical journey, while also showcasing his self-assuredness and comfortability adjusting to different types of beats. While Drake has undoubtedly demonstrated his ability to deliver smooth R&B songs, he’s at his best when he dips into his rap bag, delivering rowdy songs that go up in club or party settings. His charisma on this track is infectious and palpable. “What’s Next” is a clear testament to Drake’s endurance in the rap game. 

8. "First Person Shooter"

Released on Oct. 6, 2023, “First Person Shooter” is Drake’s most recent No. 1 entry. The track appeared on the rapper’s latest album, For All The Dogs, and finds him joining forces with J. Cole. Over a classic beat, Drake and J. Cole trade fiery bars. On the first part of the track, Drake brings the energy with rowdy and aggressive bars, spitting, “Big as the Super Bowl/ But the difference is it’s just two guys playin’ shit they did in the studio.” While Drake’s part of the track is quite catchy and passes the car stereo test, what takes the single over the edge is J. Cole, who delivers a standout verse with clever wordplay and metaphors. “The one that they call when they shit ain't connectin' no more, feel like I got a job in IT,” Cole raps. 

7. "What's My Name"

There’s a reason why Drake and Rihanna chart at No. 1 when they get together. The two have amazing chemistry over wax. “What’s My Name” stands as one of the duo’s best No. 1 hits due to its captivating blend of catchy pop and hip-hop elements. The song's sultry lyrics and infectious chorus contributed to its enduring popularity. The song also spawned some of the best one-liners of all time like, “Good weed, white wine, uh/ I come alive in the night time, yeah.” Rihanna’s sultry lyrics and infectious chorus matched with Drake’s catchy bars has only contributed to the song’s enduring popularity. 


6. "God's Plan"

“God’s Plan” is one of Drake’s biggest singles to date. When the song was released in 2018, it became the second song in Billboard’s Hot 100 history to achieve more than 100 million weekly streams. The song also spent 11 weeks on the chart, becoming the 24th single to do so in the chart’s history. “God’s Plan” is not one of Drake’s best songs for its chart-topping success, but also because of its powerful message and accompanying music video. The song has a bouncy and pop-leaning beat, but focuses on themes of faith and philanthropy. The accompanying video also finds Drizzy spreading the wealth to families, students, and other underrepresented groups in Miami. “God’s Plan” was so successful because it tapped into fans’ emotions and struck a chord with everyone who watched the video.

5. "Work"

We all know “Work” is a classic. And the only reason it isn’t higher on this particular list is because it’s not technically Drake’s song. “Work” was released by Rihanna in 2016 and highlights Rihanna’s Caribbean roots through the electric beat and irresistible vocal delivery. While Rihanna is of course the main focus of the track, Drake does his thing, demonstrating their undeniable musical chemistry. Drake's featured verse is less than a minute, but he plays a memorable role in the song’s replayability, delivering catchy and playful lyrics that compel listeners to get up and dance. Personal business aside, it’s too bad these two won’t make any more music together. 

4. "One Dance"

Drake ruled Summer ‘16, and “One Dance” was partially responsible for his musical takeover. “One Dance” is a danceable and iconic hit that finds Drake tapping into dancehall and Afro-Caribbean influences. Over a rhythmic beat, Drake slides with smooth vocals as he requests a dance in the part. “One Dance” is so magnetic because it has club and radio appeal. You can’t help but move to it. Not everyone is a fan of “Dancehall Drake,” but “One Dance” is a testament to the rapper’s ability to experiment and cross over into other genres and sounds. 

3. "In My Feelings"

Admittedly, “In My Feelings” quickly became overplayed because of its viral challenge, but to Drake’s credit, the song really is just that catchy. Its fun refrain “Kiki, do you love me?” unleashed a cultural phenomenon, showing Drake’s ability to use his own personal experiences with various women to create moments that go beyond music. Drake also has an affinity for tapping emerging talent, which is exactly what he demonstrated when he recruited rap duo City Girls for the hook. While Drake holds down the R&B elements of the record, City Girls bring the grit and street factor with their hook. The song is fun, danceable, and energetic, and is a great example of Drake’s ability to make engaging No. 1 hits. 

2. "Jimmy Cooks"

Drake's No. 1 hits are often known for their pop or radio-friendly appeal, but "Jimmy Cooks" breaks that mold without sacrificing its charm and replay value. The track, part of Drake's experimental dance album, Honestly, Nevermind, sees the rapper collaborating with 21 Savage over a gritty, Memphis-inspired rap beat. Together, they reference iconic sports and Hollywood moments, including the Will Smith slap at the Academy Awards. "Jimmy Cooks" stands out in Drake's recent work for its unapologetic rap style, replacing his usual R&B crooning with aggressive and confrontational bars.

1. "Nice For What"

Drake’s “Nice For What” hits all of the bases a No. 1 single should have—the nostalgic sample, a delicious blend of R&B, pop, and rap, catchy one-liners, and a danceable hook. This track seamlessly blends a soulful sample of Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” with an energetic New Orleans bounce-inspired hip-hop beat, creating a captivating track with wide appeal. Lyrically, the track is an ode to Drake’s female fanbase, celebrating women’s independence and encouraging listeners to reclaim their time. And with catch lines like, “You really pipin' up on these niggas/ You gotta be nice for what to these niggas,” the song is instantly unforgettable. "Nice For What" exemplifies Drake's musical prowess and remains a timeless anthem, unmatched in its impact and infectious energy since its release.

