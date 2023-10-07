Drake Offers to Pay Medical Expenses for Fan Battling MS During Show: 'I'm Gonna Pay Whatever It Takes'

Fresh off the release of his eighth solo album For All the Dogs, Drake is in a giving mood.

During the latest stop on his It's All A Blur Tour in Toronto on Friday, the 6 God continued his streak of generosity by offering to cover medical expenses for a fan recently diagnosed multiple sclerosis.

In between songs, Drake singled out the fan, who was holding up a sign detailing their battle with MS, as he reminded the crowd that his right-hand man, producer Noah "40" Shebib, has lived with the disease for years.

"This one’s important to me,” Drake told the crowd. “Her sign says, ‘I just found out I have MS. Will you help make my night?' You know, my brother [Noah] '40' [Shebib] is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things. So, what I’m gonna do is, I’m gonna connect you with 40, first of all. Maybe y’all can have a conversation. And second of all, I’m gonna pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world. I promise you that. You got my word. And you can come back tomorrow night!"