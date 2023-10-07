Drake Offers to Pay Medical Expenses for Fan Battling MS During Show: 'I'm Gonna Pay Whatever It Takes'

Fresh off the release of his eighth solo album For All the Dogs, Drake is in a giving mood.
During the latest stop on his It's All A Blur Tour in Toronto on Friday, the 6 God continued his streak of generosity by offering to cover medical expenses for a fan recently diagnosed multiple sclerosis.
In between songs, Drake singled out the fan, who was holding up a sign detailing their battle with MS, as he reminded the crowd that his right-hand man, producer Noah "40" Shebib, has lived with the disease for years.
"This one’s important to me,” Drake told the crowd. “Her sign says, ‘I just found out I have MS. Will you help make my night?' You know, my brother [Noah] '40' [Shebib] is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things. So, what I’m gonna do is, I’m gonna connect you with 40, first of all. Maybe y’all can have a conversation. And second of all, I’m gonna pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world. I promise you that. You got my word. And you can come back tomorrow night!"
Later in the show, Drake offered to pay college tuition for seven people in the crowd.
“Tonight I want to do a bunch of things," he shared. "First and foremost, I saw somebody that had a sign that said they paid for their ticket with OSAP (Ontario Student Assistance Program) money. Somebody else had a sign that said, ‘Pay for my tuition’ … This is what I’m going to do. We’re paying for your tuition tonight and we’re paying for your tuition tonight. And we’re going to find five more people who need their tuition paid. I’m taking care of everything."
On Friday, following the release of his new full-length effort, Drake revealed his plans to step away from music for "maybe a year."
“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said. “I got some other things that I need to do for some other people that I made promises to but I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. And I’ll talk about that soon enough."
He concluded, “I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer.”