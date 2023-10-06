Drake to ‘Lock the Door to the Studio’ for ‘Maybe a Year’ While He Focuses on His Health, Cites Stomach Issues

With Dogs now roaming the globe, Drake is looking ahead to taking “maybe a year” off from studio work.

During an episode of Table for One on SiriusXM, the “Summer Games” sequel denier first pondered how best to describe his new album, which marks his eighth solo studio release and first overall since his 21 Savage collab project Her Loss.

“How can I describe this album to you?” Drake said. “I’ll keep it short and sweet. Please don’t ask me what I feel if you can’t handle the real. That’s it, that’s it. I apologize in advance. That’s probably the ultimate title too. You know, to all my exes, I’ll tell you one thing: you know the value of every purse but you definitely don’t know the value of hard work. God bless you all though. I hope that these songs are songs that you can enjoy and you can tell people that they’re about somebody else.”

With that off his chest, Drake continued by hinting at his plans for what’s next.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said. “I got some other things that I need to do for some other people that I made promises to but I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. And I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”