Make Your Own Album Cover in the Style of Drake’s ‘For All the Dogs’ Using AI

With For All the Dogs available at last, the Drake discourse is sure to continue for the foreseeable future.

The cover art for the new album, previously revealed to have been created by the 6 god’s five-year-old son Adonis, has also generated a lot of discussion among fans. Just before the Dogs rollout, Adonis and his art took center stage in the surprise-dropped video for “8AM in Charlotte.”

To further celebrate Dogs Day, Complex has put together an album cover generator that allows fans to make their own cover in the Dogs style. All you have to do is input what you want as the cover and AI-donis will create a cover for you.