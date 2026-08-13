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Master P Disagrees With People Who Were Mad at Jay-Z's Target Partnership

Master P acknowledged that when it comes to being an artist, you "can’t please everybody."

Split image of Master P and Jay-Z.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Master P sympathized with Jay-Z over the public criticism towards his partnership with Target.

During his conversation on Tuesday (August 11) with DJ Greg Street on V-103 Atlanta, Master P stressed that being on everyone’s good side is an impossibility.

“You can’t please everybody,” he said at the 23:57 mark. “It’s gonna be some flack on anything you do.”

Jay-Z came under fire when it was revealed that Target would be selling an exclusive special edition vinyl of his debut album Reasonable Doubt as part of their partnership. Target was subjected to a national boycott among its Black consumers when the retail chain rolled back its DEI initiatives early last year.

Master P admitted he can also see why the Black community is disappointed with Jay.

“I get it,” he said. “They was more upset that Target led a bunch of us off, and they ain’t did nothing back, ‘cause guess what, we spent $2 trillion a year. But is they giving something back to our culture? We gotta start holding these corporations accountable.”

Jay-Z responded to the critics with a freestyle on the first night of his Yankee Stadium residency last month. The rapper seemingly accused those who were bothered by the deal of selective outrage, questioning where the anger is towards other giants, like Google and Amazon.

Master P shared that he remembers a day when speaking to presidents from the likes of Target, Best Buy, and Walmart ahead of an album release was the norm, and shared a truth regarding artists that still exists today.

“People don’t realize marketing is the key,” he said. “I tell people all the time, 10 percent is your talent, 90 percent is the business, the marketing, the promotion.”

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