Master P Disagrees With People Who Were Mad at Jay-Z's Target Partnership

Master P sympathized with Jay-Z over the public criticism towards his partnership with Target.

During his conversation on Tuesday (August 11) with DJ Greg Street on V-103 Atlanta, Master P stressed that being on everyone’s good side is an impossibility.

“You can’t please everybody,” he said at the 23:57 mark. “It’s gonna be some flack on anything you do.”

Jay-Z came under fire when it was revealed that Target would be selling an exclusive special edition vinyl of his debut album Reasonable Doubt as part of their partnership. Target was subjected to a national boycott among its Black consumers when the retail chain rolled back its DEI initiatives early last year.

Master P admitted he can also see why the Black community is disappointed with Jay.