Drake continues giving out blessings on his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? Tour.
While performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, Drizzy offered to pay for the divorce of one lucky fan.
As seen in a video circulating on social media, Drake singled out one fan and told her he'd be willing to get her a "good lawyer" and "pay for her divorce." It's unclear what prompted the exchange.
"I'm [going to] get you a good lawyer and we gon' pay for your divorce tonight," he told the fan. "You gon' be single and ready to mingle." Drizzy added that the soon-to-be single woman was "fine as hell" and "need to be single out here."
The exchange ended with Drake offering to pay for a potential date, should the woman find someone in the crowd who was willing to take her out. "Aye, and while you at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too," he said. "I'll pay for the date, too."
Of course, it isn't the first time Drake has been in a charitable mood during his latest tour.
Back in February, the For All the Dogs rapper gifted a cancer survivor $50,000. Days prior, Drizzy promised to pay $100,000 to a fan who'd just finished a round of chemotherapy treatments. More recently, Drake offered to pay off the mortgage for the home of a fan's deceased mother while performing in Kansas City in March.