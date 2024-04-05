Drake continues giving out blessings on his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? Tour.

While performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, Drizzy offered to pay for the divorce of one lucky fan.

As seen in a video circulating on social media, Drake singled out one fan and told her he'd be willing to get her a "good lawyer" and "pay for her divorce." It's unclear what prompted the exchange.

"I'm [going to] get you a good lawyer and we gon' pay for your divorce tonight," he told the fan. "You gon' be single and ready to mingle." Drizzy added that the soon-to-be single woman was "fine as hell" and "need to be single out here."