Drake Gifts $100,000 to Fan With Sign Reading 'Just Finished Chemo' at Show: 'I Love You and I Wish You the Best'

Drake was in a charitable mood once again when he gave one of his fans $100,000 for completing chemotherapy.
The gesture happened Wednesday at the Nashville, Tennessee stop of Drake and J. Cole’s collaborative It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour. As he was performing, the 6 God saw a fan holding a sign that read, “Just Finished Chemo.”
Drizzy then asked for the fan’s sign to show up on the jumbotron, which brought on boisterous cheers from the Nashville crowd. “Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there,” Drake said as the crowd roared.
He continued, “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”
The fan goes by the name Lauren Schwallie, and she had been fighting breast cancer since March 2022, according to The Tennessean.
“One thing led to another and I was at the front of the stage and Drake blew me a kiss and told me that he loved me! That’s all I was focused on… and then just like the money on top of it is just insane,” she said.
Drake isn’t shy with giving away his money to fans. In September, the megastar gave a man $50,000 all because he was dumped by his girlfriend. During a show, Drake saw a sign that acknowledged the heartbreak and he proceeded to bless the fan with a bag.
“She’s gonna feel real fucked up ‘cause I’ma give you fifty bands so you can flex on her,” Drake said as the audience cheered. “That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog. It’s your night tonight. And I won’t say it like y’all said it but fuck that young lady.”