Drake Gifts $100,000 to Fan With Sign Reading 'Just Finished Chemo' at Show: 'I Love You and I Wish You the Best'

Drake was in a charitable mood once again when he gave one of his fans $100,000 for completing chemotherapy.

The gesture happened Wednesday at the Nashville, Tennessee stop of Drake and J. Cole ’s collaborative It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour. As he was performing, the 6 God saw a fan holding a sign that read, “Just Finished Chemo.”

Drizzy then asked for the fan’s sign to show up on the jumbotron, which brought on boisterous cheers from the Nashville crowd. “Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there,” Drake said as the crowd roared.

He continued, “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”