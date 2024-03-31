50 Cent Trolls Diddy by Merging Bad Boy Records Founder's Face With Jeffrey Epstein

50 Cent continues to troll Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

On Monday, Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement officials in connection with a federal sex trafficking case. Following the raids, the hip-hop mogul released a statement through his attorney denying all wrongdoing.

After catching wind of the raids on Diddy's homes, Fif took to social media to roast the 54-year-old. "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done," the G-Unit boss captioned a TMZ article of the news. They don't come like that unless they got a case."