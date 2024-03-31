50 Cent Trolls Diddy by Merging Bad Boy Records Founder's Face With Jeffrey Epstein

50 Cent continues to troll Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.
On Monday, Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement officials in connection with a federal sex trafficking case. Following the raids, the hip-hop mogul released a statement through his attorney denying all wrongdoing.
After catching wind of the raids on Diddy's homes, Fif took to social media to roast the 54-year-old. "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done," the G-Unit boss captioned a TMZ article of the news. They don't come like that unless they got a case."
Of course, 50 didn't stop there. On Saturday, he took his trolling up a notch by posting a photo on social media in which he merged Diddy's face with Jeffrey Epstein.
“Boosie said where the fuck is his friends,” he wrote in the caption. “They not saying nothing because they didn’t know he was recording everything. LOL Wait till I get the tapes.”
50's jabs arrive days after Bad Boy producer Stevie J called him out for poking fun at Diddy's situation. According to Stevie J, Fif is bitter that his ex Daphne Joy had a relationship with Puff following her split from 50.
“Curtis, what’s good, man?" Stevie said in a video. "You in your feelings about Daphne ‘cuz she with gang and ’em? Or is it that you’re sucking Lil Rod dick. However it go, I want to shoot the fade, n***a. Fuck all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh*t out of you on TV or something."
Stevie J added, “Don’t duck that. I’m calling you out. What you want to do, Curtis."