Trippie Redd and Sexyy Red Join Forces on ATL Jacob-Produced "Meet The Redds"

Trippie Redd and Sexyy Red are joining forces.

On Tuesday, Trippie released “Meet The Redds,” a new ATL Jacob-produced single featuring Sexyy Red ahead of his upcoming sixth studio album, NDA.

The aptly titled collaboration finds the two rappers leaning into their respective styles over a booming trap production. Sexyy takes control of the hook with her typically brash delivery, while Trippie handles the verses with a more subdued melodic flow.

ATL Jacob provides the production, pairing hard-hitting percussion with ominous synths and flashes of the rage-inspired sound that has become a familiar part of Trippie’s catalog.

Trippie doesn’t hold back on the flexes either, rapping, “At the black house I’mma fill the swimming pool with drank,” as he moves between whispered vocals and more melodic pockets throughout the record.