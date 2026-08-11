Trippie Redd and Sexyy Red Join Forces on ATL Jacob-Produced "Meet The Redds"

Trippie Redd and Sexyy Red are joining forces.
On Tuesday, Trippie released “Meet The Redds,” a new ATL Jacob-produced single featuring Sexyy Red ahead of his upcoming sixth studio album, NDA.
The aptly titled collaboration finds the two rappers leaning into their respective styles over a booming trap production. Sexyy takes control of the hook with her typically brash delivery, while Trippie handles the verses with a more subdued melodic flow.
ATL Jacob provides the production, pairing hard-hitting percussion with ominous synths and flashes of the rage-inspired sound that has become a familiar part of Trippie’s catalog.
Trippie doesn’t hold back on the flexes either, rapping, “At the black house I’mma fill the swimming pool with drank,” as he moves between whispered vocals and more melodic pockets throughout the record.
Sexyy, meanwhile, brings her unmistakable energy to the chorus, giving the collaboration a natural contrast between her aggressive delivery and Trippie’s laid-back approach.
“Meet The Redds” also arrived with an accompanying music video on Tuesday. The track serves as another preview of NDA, which is scheduled to arrive Friday, Aug. 14. “Meet The Redds” is listed as the 15th track on the project.
Trippie has spent much of the past year steadily releasing new music while building toward NDA. The album will mark his sixth studio effort and follows a rollout featuring several singles as he prepares to deliver his latest full-length project.
Trippie’s upcoming project will follow his 2023 album Mansion Musik, which arrived on Jan. 20 of that year. The sprawling 25-track project was executive produced by Chief Keef and featured a stacked guest list that included Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, Kodak Black, Ski Mask the Slump God and more. Mansion Musik debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.