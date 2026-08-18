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Sneakers

Nike KD VI 'Meteorology' Is Now Available on Complex

The weather-radar-inspired KD 6 is back for the first time since 2013.

Black and red athletic sneakers with intricate patterns and black laces, displayed on a white background.
Complex

Thirteen years after its original release, the Nike KD 6 'Meteorology' has returned and is available on Complex.

The design traces back to a genuine piece of Kevin Durant's biography. Durant grew up in Maryland and developed a fascination with weather patterns as a child, even harboring early ambitions of becoming a meteorologist. Nike Basketball designers tapped into that personal history, translating Doppler radar imagery and precipitation-intensity color gradients directly onto the shoe.

The construction opens with a jet black toe box that extends across the lateral side panel, while olive green takes over the medial paneling and tongue. Atomic Red neon accents hit the Swoosh, oversized KD logos, and a contour map graphic layered across the upper. A topographic-pattern overlay treatment adds further visual depth alongside the weather radar graphics.

Where to buy the KD VI 'Meteorology'

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.

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