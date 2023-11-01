Tiffany Haddish Rejects Kodak Black’s Request to Do OnlyFans Video: ‘I’m Too Old for That’

During a recent conversation on Instagram Live, Kodak Black asked Tiffany Haddish to record some OnlyFans content with him.

In a stream—which he also posted in full on his Instagram—hosted on Monday, Oct. 30, Kodak downplayed concerns about his health following his recent Drink Champs appearance. He mentioned that he saw Haddish was among those to comment on his interview, which has also garnered responses from both Ray J and 21 Savage. He then invited her to join the Instagram Live, which she did while getting her makeup done.

"Good morning," she said upon joining. The two exchanged pleasantries, asking how each other was doing, but then Kodak suggested he invited her to the stream because he was "checking the temperature" to see if she was "coming at him." She replied, "I'm definitely not coming for you. I love what you do, I saw your Drink Champs [interview]." After she shared that she could relate to some of the stuff he was talking about, specifically in regard to people making assumptions about their respective intelligence, Kodak sprung a sudden question on her.

"Uh nope, we not doing that,” Haddish responded. "First of all, I’m too old for that shit. Second of all, you know I got box office movies. I don’t need to go on an OnlyFans, okay?" Kodak then shifted the conversation again to ask if she could put him in a movie. "We could do that," she said, before asking if Kodak was on OnlyFans.

"I'm 'bout that bag, you heard me?" he replied. She laughed at his answer and added, "I'm about that bag too, let's do a song together." He called her "sus," but she insisted that she would be interested in doing a song together.