Kodak Black Threatens Ray J After He Expressed Concern for Rapper: 'I'll Beat Your Little Ass'

Kodak Black isn’t happy with Ray J.

On Sunday, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper threatened Ray J on Instagram Live after he showed concern over Kodak’s appearance on Drink Champs.

“Ray J, your little ass a bitch, homie. A n***a don’t need no help, pussy-ass bitch. I’m straight, dumb-ass boy. Fuck wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little ass,” Yak said in a clip.

“You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump shit. … This fuck n***a wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago. You don’t know me. I be hating that pussy-ass shit. You a Boosie-ass n***a. You wanna just go viral when a n***a could just call a n***a or DM a n***a or something?

“Talkin’ ’bout Trump house, too. Damn, boy. The fuck? That wasn’t even bruh house! Talkin’ ’bout you took me to Trump’s house. Who the fuck you is? This n***a got me out of prison, homie. You think I needed you to take me to Trump?”