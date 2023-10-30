Kodak Black Threatens Ray J After He Expressed Concern for Rapper: 'I'll Beat Your Little Ass'

Kodak Black isn’t happy with Ray J.
On Sunday, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper threatened Ray J on Instagram Live after he showed concern over Kodak’s appearance on Drink Champs.
“Ray J, your little ass a bitch, homie. A n***a don’t need no help, pussy-ass bitch. I’m straight, dumb-ass boy. Fuck wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little ass,” Yak said in a clip.
“You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump shit. … This fuck n***a wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago. You don’t know me. I be hating that pussy-ass shit. You a Boosie-ass n***a. You wanna just go viral when a n***a could just call a n***a or DM a n***a or something?
“Talkin’ ’bout Trump house, too. Damn, boy. The fuck? That wasn’t even bruh house! Talkin’ ’bout you took me to Trump’s house. Who the fuck you is? This n***a got me out of prison, homie. You think I needed you to take me to Trump?”
Kodak’s response came after Ray J made it clear he was worried about Kodak, commenting under Akademiks’ IG post of Kodak on Drink Champs. Kodak exhibited erratic behavior during the podcast, leading some fans to conclude that he was on some sort of drug.
“Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J wrote. “This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”
Wack100 has also responded to Ray J, taking to IG to post a screenshot of Kodak alongside the caption, “Ain’t nothing wrong with @kodakblack. Either you understand him or you don’t!! Man was focused and being hisself. The Greats always stand alone!!”
Back in March 2022, Kodak and Donald Trump finally met through Ray J, who brought Kodak to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. That was a little over a year after Trump commutated Kodak’s prison sentence on his last day in office on Jan. 21, 2021.
Kodak and Ray J apparently connected after the Florida native dropped the song “I Wish” earlier that year, which interpolates Ray J’s 2005 song, “One Wish.”