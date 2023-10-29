21 Savage Denies Kodak Black's Claim That He Switched Up on Him After Making 'Her Loss' With Drake

21 Savage is calling cap on Kodak Black's claims that the pair's relationship has changed since the former joined forces with Drake for their 2022 joint album Her Loss.

Kodak expressed his frustration with 21 during a recent interview on Drink Champs, saying Savage has been on "that pussy ass shit" since teaming up with Drizzy last year.

“Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthafuckers and shit," Kodak shared. “After the album they did together, all the sudden, that n***a on that pussy ass shit. You vocalize it for real on the ‘Gram, on the internet, like you ain’t never vibe with me and shit.”

21 Savage responded to Kodak's comments by quote-tweeting the clip alongside dozens of blue cap emojis.