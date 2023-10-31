Kodak Black’s Lawyer Responds After Ray J Drama, Says People ‘That Feign Concern’ on Social Media Are Not ‘Genuine’

Kodak and Ray J started firing shots after Ray J expressed concern for Kodak in the comments section of Akademiks’ IG post.

"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J wrote. "This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct."

When Kodak caught wind of the comments, he took to IG Live, calling Ray J a “little bitch” and saying that he would “beat [his] little ass.”

Ray J was down for the fight, telling the 26-year-old, “He don’t want no real fade.”

Ray J continued: “I feel like you gotta win the fight. So in order to win the fight, what you gotta do, you gotta train your body. So you getting your body right. So at the end of the day, it's a win-win for everybody.... If he want the fade, he can have it.”