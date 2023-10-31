Kodak Black’s Lawyer Responds After Ray J Drama, Says People ‘That Feign Concern’ on Social Media Are Not ‘Genuine’

Kodak Black and Ray J have been trading blows since Sunday night after Ray J commented on a clip of the rapper acting erratic on his recent Drink Champs appearance.
Now, Yak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen has responded to Ray J after he said he would be down to fight Kodak after he threatened to beat up the singer one-on-one.
“@kodakblack has all these positive things going on since we procured him the pardon from President Trump,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of Kodak. “Clothing lines and new collabs. Charitable actions (mostly anonymous), scholarship awards, and more.”
“People that feign concern yet reach out on social media are not people that are genuine,” Cohen continued. “Just to clear some things up. Kodak was invited to Mar-A-Lago by Ray J for a fundraiser for another candidate, not for altruistic reasons. I had already been in contact with the President for a one-on-one meeting that was going to be private. Let me also make clear, any of these people that are being vocal about their ‘concern’ were nowhere to be found when Kodak needed their support for a pardon.”
Cohen then listed some people who advocated for Kodak when he was in jail including Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Wack 100, Vanilla Ice, Jake Paul, and Gucci Mane.
“The internet makes people very comfortable with giving advice without picking up a phone,” Cohen concluded.
Kodak and Ray J started firing shots after Ray J expressed concern for Kodak in the comments section of Akademiks’ IG post.
"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J wrote. "This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct."
When Kodak caught wind of the comments, he took to IG Live, calling Ray J a “little bitch” and saying that he would “beat [his] little ass.”
Ray J was down for the fight, telling the 26-year-old, “He don’t want no real fade.”
Ray J continued: “I feel like you gotta win the fight. So in order to win the fight, what you gotta do, you gotta train your body. So you getting your body right. So at the end of the day, it's a win-win for everybody.... If he want the fade, he can have it.”