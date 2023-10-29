Ray J Shows Concern for Kodak Black's Health After ‘Drink Champs’ Appearance, Wants to Not Watch Him ‘Self-Destruct’

Ray J has spoken out in defense of Kodak Black and called for the rapper to get some help following his interview on Drink Champs.

On Sunday, the singer commented under a repost on Akademiks Instagram page of Kodak speaking on collaborating with 6ix9ine with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their popular podcast. Fans believed Kodak had to be on some sort of drug, given his erratic behavior.

Ray J said that Kodak needed help and revealed he had an experience with him with the Trumps that didn't go well. According to the 42-year-old, Yak had no "guidance" or "respect."

"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J wrote. "This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct."