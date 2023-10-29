Ray J Shows Concern for Kodak Black's Health After ‘Drink Champs’ Appearance, Wants to Not Watch Him ‘Self-Destruct’

Ray J has spoken out in defense of Kodak Black and called for the rapper to get some help following his interview on Drink Champs.
On Sunday, the singer commented under a repost on Akademiks Instagram page of Kodak speaking on collaborating with 6ix9ine with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their popular podcast. Fans believed Kodak had to be on some sort of drug, given his erratic behavior.
Ray J said that Kodak needed help and revealed he had an experience with him with the Trumps that didn't go well. According to the 42-year-old, Yak had no "guidance" or "respect."
"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J wrote. "This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct."
Meek Mill seemed to show less sympathy regarding Kodak's alleged condition on Drink Champs with a comment that denounced being a rapper these days.
"I damn near don't even wanna be labeled a rapper nomore.," Meek wrote.
Kodak's interview on Drink Champs provided fans with several viral clips, such as when he spoke about 21 Savage allegedly changing up on him after he collaborated with Drake on Her Loss.
"Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthafuckers and shit," Kodak shared. "After the album they did together, all the sudden, that n***a on that pussy ass shit. You vocalize it for real on the 'Gram, on the internet, like you ain't never vibe with me and shit."
21 caught wind of Kodak's statement and hopped on Twitter with a post containing several blue hat emojis.