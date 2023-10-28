Kodak Black on Getting Paid $1 Million to Be Featured on 6ix9ine Song After Snitching Allegations: 'It Ain't Nothing to Think About...That's an M'

Kodak Black has addressed the commotion he received for collaborating with 6ix9ine this past summer on the track "Shaka Laka."

During his interview on Drink Champs, Yak took a minute to reflect on the polarizing reactions he received from the public for joining forces with 6ix9ine, who is often labeled a snitch for cooperating with the government in his 2019 trial. According to Kodak, there was no issue collaborating with the controversial rapper because he got a nice payday to do it.

"It was really on some shit like when they first heard about it, I wrote some shit like hell yeah," Black said. "It wasn't nothing to think about, it wasn't nothing nobody needed to call and ask should I do this. The fuck."

He continued, "It ain't nothing to think about. That's a M, that's a M my man...one song. It's like, what the fuck, homie. I understand the value of a dollar, the fuck. $100 is still $100. A band is still a band."

Black went on to say working with 6ix9ine wasn't a bad thing because his snitching situation had nothing to do with him. He stated that's a problem for those truly affected by 6ix9ine's actions. He also claimed he's the only person who "squeezed this n***a out of some cheese."