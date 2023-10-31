Ray J Down to End Kodak Black Feud With Fight, Says It’s a 'Win-Win for Everybody'

Ray J isn’t backing down from a fight with Kodak Black.
The singer responded to Yak in a new video, telling the 26-year-old that “he don’t want no real fade.”
Ray J continued, "You talking ’bout he gon' beat me up. Bro, if you don't cut it out. The only reason why this fade will make sense for me. Like, you a street n***a, right? You a rapper. And I’m like, ‘Well, let's take the fade since you said you gon' beat me up,’ since you went all the way left with it."
But he still seemed to be looking out for Kodak, stressing that if the rapper were to get ready for a fight, he would have to get in shape.
He added, "Only thing you really can do is take the fade. What's crazy is, I feel like you gotta win the fight. So in order to win the fight, what you gotta do, you gotta train your body. So you getting your body right. So at the end of the day, it's a win-win for everybody.... If he want the fade, he can have it…and we can give all the money to a fuckin foundation."
Kodak’s erratic behavior from his recent appearance on Drink Champs is what originally prompted this feud between him and Ray J. On Sunday, Ray J commented under Akademiks’ IG post of Kodak on the podcast, showing his concern.
“Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J wrote. “This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”
Kodak responded the same day, threatening to beat up Ray J. “Ray J, your little ass a bitch, homie. A n***a don’t need no help, pussy-ass bitch. I’m straight, dumb-ass boy. Fuck wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little ass,” Kodak said in an IG Live session.
He also addressed Ray J’s mention of the Trump visit.
“You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump shit.… This n***a got me out of prison, homie. You think I needed you to take me to Trump?"