Ray J Down to End Kodak Black Feud With Fight, Says It’s a 'Win-Win for Everybody'

Ray J isn’t backing down from a fight with Kodak Black.

The singer responded to Yak in a new video, telling the 26-year-old that “he don’t want no real fade.”

Ray J continued, "You talking ’bout he gon' beat me up. Bro, if you don't cut it out. The only reason why this fade will make sense for me. Like, you a street n***a, right? You a rapper. And I’m like, ‘Well, let's take the fade since you said you gon' beat me up,’ since you went all the way left with it."

But he still seemed to be looking out for Kodak, stressing that if the rapper were to get ready for a fight, he would have to get in shape.

He added, "Only thing you really can do is take the fade. What's crazy is, I feel like you gotta win the fight. So in order to win the fight, what you gotta do, you gotta train your body. So you getting your body right. So at the end of the day, it's a win-win for everybody.... If he want the fade, he can have it…and we can give all the money to a fuckin foundation."