Tia Kemp, Mother of Rick Ross’ Child, Gives The Game a Lapdance Amid Ongoing Feud Between Rappers

In an appearance on the debut episode of the Zeus Network series Aunt-Tea, The Game received a lap dance from the mother of Rick Ross' eldest child.
Tia Kemp recently launched the podcast alongside co-hosts Tokyo Toni and Karlissa Saffold, the mothers of Blac Chyna and Blueface. So when The Game showed up as the first guest, things got real raunchy, real quick.
As seen in the clip shared below, Kemp approaches The Game and proceeds to give him a lap dance. "Boss might get mad, but hey dog," she said as she climbed on top of the rapper, who just happens to be beefing with Ross. "Hey, you know what's crazy? You know what's so attractive about you?" The Game asked. "It's just your attitude."
The Game and Rozay have been going back-and-forth ever since the latter sided with Kendrick Lamar in his feud with Drake. Ross' track "Champagne Moments" was followed by a response from Game a month later with "Freeway's Revenge," which is a nod to the real-life Freeway Ricky. Ross dismissed the track in a post on social media and has yet to directly respond with a diss directed at The Game.
Kemp, meanwhile, recently got a shout-out from Drake in a comment posted on Instagram. "Drakeeeeee," Kemp wrote on an Instagram post, which was met with a reply from Drizzy: "🤩💘 My goat 🐐." Ross also chimed in by calling Kemp a "granny" and Drake a "pedo."
While the Game has seemingly thrown his weight behind Drake, the West Coast rapper shared praise for K Dot after his landmark concert in Los Angeles last month. “I ain’t have to be there to think that the shit was motherfucking cool,” The Game said. He described Kendrick as his "homie," but said that he considers Drake his "brother."