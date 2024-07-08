Tia Kemp, Mother of Rick Ross’ Child, Gives The Game a Lapdance Amid Ongoing Feud Between Rappers

In an appearance on the debut episode of the Zeus Network series Aunt-Tea, The Game received a lap dance from the mother of Rick Ross' eldest child.

Tia Kemp recently launched the podcast alongside co-hosts Tokyo Toni and Karlissa Saffold, the mothers of Blac Chyna and Blueface. So when The Game showed up as the first guest, things got real raunchy, real quick.

As seen in the clip shared below, Kemp approaches The Game and proceeds to give him a lap dance. "Boss might get mad, but hey dog," she said as she climbed on top of the rapper, who just happens to be beefing with Ross. "Hey, you know what's crazy? You know what's so attractive about you?" The Game asked. "It's just your attitude."