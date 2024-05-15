Three Men Reportedly Shot During Lil Baby's Music Video Filming in Atlanta

Three men were reportedly shot during the production of a Lil Baby music video in Atlanta, FOX 5 reports.

Atlanta police received calls of a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a 24-year-old man with a bullet wound to the arm and a 27-year-old who was shot in the back. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, while another man, 23, was shot in the neck and took himself to the hospital.

Police did not reveal who was making a music video in the area where the shootings happened. Still, a local taco restaurant, Slapping Tacos ATL, shared a since-deleted video that showed Lil Baby and his crew pulling up. Later that day, the taco restaurant announced that it had closed on account of a shooting.

"I was on my way to deliver a burrito and they just came, boom boom boom! I thought, ‘Are you serious?’ It was crazy," Slapping Tacos ATL employee Chasity Roman added. "I fell in between the bullets. It was nothing but bullets, pow pow pow! It was terrible."

"The people who were shot were not part of the video production team but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production," said police spokesperson Major Ralph Woolfolk. A spokesperson for the rapper also told The Shade Room, as seen below, that Lil Baby and the production team were not involved.