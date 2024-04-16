Lil Baby and Dreezy Shoot Down Dating Speculation: 'That's the Homie'

The two artists insisted they're not together despite taking pictures during Coachella at what seemed to be the same location.

Apr 16, 2024
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics; Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for Guess Jeans

Lil Baby and Dreezy aren't dating, despite what the Shade Room originally tried to claim.

On Monday, the gossip outlet speculated that the two are together due to being at what seemed to be the same location during the first weekend of Coachella 2024. Lil Baby was photographed at a mansion, which Dreezy later filmed two her Instagram Stories.

As badly as TSR tried to put two and two together, the artists swiftly commented on the post, denying that they were in the same place at the same time.

“🧢🧢🧢 Yall are reaching! That’s the homie!” Dreezy, 30, commented.

"Same house, different days y’all be reaching [too] hard," the 29-year-old "Merch Madness" rapper added.

While Lil Baby has previously been linked to Saweetie, he also publicly dated influencer, reality television star, and designer Jayda Cheaves, with whom he shares son Loyal Armani, 5. Lil Baby has another son, Jason, with Ayesha Howard.

Dreezy last dated R&B singer Jacquees, who's expecting his first child with Deiondra Sanders. Earlier this year, Dreezy posted alleged texts on Instagram from Jacquees, with messages that insinuated he wanted to reconcile with her, per TSR. The artist also appeared to troll Sanders with a track titled "Bitch Duh."

