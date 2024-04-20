Snoop Dogg Reacts to Drake Using AI Version of His Voice on Kendrick Lamar-Aimed Diss Track: 'They Did What?'

Snoop Dogg responded to his AI-generated vocals being used on Drake's latest diss track towards Kendrick Lamar, but not in the way you might expect.
Just hours after Drake dropped "Taylor Made Freestyle" which "features" Snoop and 2Pac, whose AI-produced voices are used to taunt Lamar into responding to Drake, the Dogg Father reacted in an Instagram post.
"They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y'all have a good night," Snoop hilariously began.
Before signing off he continued, "Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the fuck? What happened? What's going on? I'm going back to bed. Good night."
On "Taylor Made Freestyle," the AI-version of Snoop (which was actually Drake) heckled Lamar about responding to Drake's "Push Ups."
"But still, you gotta show this fucking owl who's boss on the West/Now's a time to really make a power move," he rapped on the song. "'Cause right now it's looking like you writing out the game plan on how to lose/How to bark up the wrong tree and then get your head popped in a crowded room."
"Snoop" continued, "World is watching this chess game, but are you out of moves?/Dot, you know that the D-O-G never fucking doubted you/But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue of what the fuck you 'bout to do."
Surely Snoop would never actually provoke Lamar about The Boy, as he's collaborated with the Pulitzer Prize winner on songs like "I'm Ya Dogg" and "Institutionalized," along with performing alongside each other at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.
Snoop dismissed Drake in the past, but later changed his tune on Complex show 360 with Speedy. "That n***a ain't going nowhere, and what was I thinking?" he said. "But that's what we do in hip-hop. We limit until somebody goes over the limit, and that's what he did."
He continued, "He probably took all that shit in when he was hearing all that about, 'Yeah, [he's] only gonna be here three or four years' and was like 'Alright, bet. Watch what I'm finna do. I'm finna fuck these n***as up. I'm finna do some Michael Jackson shit.' And it's all hail to king. You gotta give him his. He didn't ask for it, he took that shit."
Snoop concluded, "He gives me comfort in saying, if I ever wanted to leave the game, it's in good hands."
So far, Snoop doesn't seem bothered by his latest "feature" with Drake, but we'll see if that changes.