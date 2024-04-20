Snoop Dogg Reacts to Drake Using AI Version of His Voice on Kendrick Lamar-Aimed Diss Track: 'They Did What?'

Snoop Dogg responded to his AI-generated vocals being used on Drake's latest diss track towards Kendrick Lamar, but not in the way you might expect.

Just hours after Drake dropped "Taylor Made Freestyle" which "features" Snoop and 2Pac, whose AI-produced voices are used to taunt Lamar into responding to Drake, the Dogg Father reacted in an Instagram post.

"They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y'all have a good night," Snoop hilariously began.

Before signing off he continued, "Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the fuck? What happened? What's going on? I'm going back to bed. Good night."