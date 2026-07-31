The Roots

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(L-R) Meek Mill and Will Smith.
Music

Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.

Joe Price31 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket on stage; Jay-Z in a formal suit at an event.
Music

Mal Says Drake Texted Him About Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle: 'He Was Picking Out Certain Things'

"Drake is the one that told me about this freestyle," Mal said, adding that he was watching a Spurs game at the time.

Trace William Cowen62 days ago
MAL attends the New Rory and MAL Show featuring 2 Chainz at Astor Club.
Music

Mal Denies Tasha K's Claim That Jay-Z Kicked Him and Rory Out of Roots Picnic: 'I Was Home'

Mal had a solid alibi for where he was the night of the performance.

Jose Martinez62 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Jay-Z Holds Warm-Up Show Before Headlining Roots Picnic Set

The 25-time Grammy winner performed an intimate show with The Roots at The Foundry in Philadelphia.

Jaelani Turner-Williams65 days ago
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Will Smith in a red outfit at a National Geographic event. Christina Aguilera in a black dress at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.
Music

Will Smith, Christina Aguilera, The Roots Set for Philly's America Anniversary Concert

Jill Scott, Seal, and more are also on the lineup for the free concert.

Trace William Cowen74 days ago
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Rapper Jay-Z (C) looks on before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
Music

Jay-Z and The Roots to Headline Roots Picnic 2026 in Philadelphia: 'Bucket-List Moments'

HOV is returning to the stage for the first time since 2018.

Trace William Cowen139 days ago
A drummer wearing glasses and a beanie plays a drum set on stage, with microphones positioned around him.
Music

Questlove Teases Soulquarians Reunion Inspired by D'Angelo's Death

The Roots drummer reveals plans to revive his legendary crew of collaborators.

Brendan Frederick145 days ago
Eve.
Music

Eve Awarded Grammy for 25-Year-Old Verse on The Roots' "You Got Me"

The Philly rapper has finally been given her flowers for her appearance on the 1999 hit single.

Trey Alston185 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Questlove attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer/Songwriter D'Angelo performs with his band The Vanguard at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Questlove Confirms Posthumous D’Angelo Album Is Coming Soon

The musician and producer said the project will stick to the D'Angelo formula while looking towards the "future."

Jaelani Turner-Williams264 days ago
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(L) Questlove attends the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on October 29, 2025 in New York City. (R) D'Angelo performs onstage at The Tabernacle on June 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Questlove Reflects on Rehearsing With D'Angelo for 2025 Roots Picnic: 'Something Felt Different'

The singer backed out of the performance just months before he died from pancreatic cancer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams277 days ago
Redman in a cap and sunglasses, and Black Thought with a beard and hat, both wearing sunglasses.
Music

Redman Tells Black Thought He Was 'Actually Hurt' After The Roots Rejected His Verse

The rapper opened up about being left out of a Roots project in the ’90s, while Black Thought explained why it never made the cut.

Mark Elibert285 days ago
Scott Storch in sunglasses plays a keyboard under blue lights and lasers, with another person in white in the background.
Music

Scott Storch Looks Back on Exit From The Roots: 'They Called Me the White Devil'

Scott Storch looks back on his time with The Roots.

Trace William Cowen403 days ago
Questlove and Kendrick Lamar
Music

Questlove Says He 'Was So Shocked' Kendrick Lamar Paid Homage to The Roots With "Squabble Up" Video

Questlove says he was "shocked" that Dot acknowledged the group.

tara mahadevan437 days ago
D'Angelo performs onstage at The Tabernacle on June 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

D’Angelo to Perform in Front of Full Audience for the First Time in Nine Years at Roots Picnic

The Grammy Award-winning musician's third album, 'Black Messiah,' was released in 2014.

Jaelani Turner-Williams532 days ago
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Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter pose together at an event, with Lil Wayne wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, and Reginae in a colorful dress.
Pop Culture

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Slams People Hating on Father’s ‘SNL 50’ Performance

Weezy performed a medley of his hit songs for the 50th Anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live.'

tara mahadevan532 days ago

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