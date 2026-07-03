Hayley Williams

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Hayley Williams performs onstage during The Ally Coalition's 11th Annual Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 15, 2025 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Beyoncé during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Hayley Williams on Speculation She'll Be on Beyoncé's Act III: 'Girl, I Don't Know'

The Paramore vocalist said she had "no answer" about whether she'll be on Beyoncé's ninth solo album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams92 days ago
Paramore Singer Hayley Williams Bans Racists, Sexists, & Transphobes from Upcoming Tour
Music

Hayley Williams Reveals Who’s ‘Not Welcome’ at Her Upcoming Tour

'That's a hard line for me,' she said about her upcoming solo tour.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
Jack Antonoff of Bleachers with short hair and stubble wearing a white T-shirt, looking to the side, with a neutral background.
Music

Jack Antonoff on Fixing Concert Ticket Prices: ‘It’s So Simple... But It’ll Never Happen’

In conversation with Hayley Williams, the Bleachers frontman said greed at the top is killing the touring industry.

Alex Ocho274 days ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs during Remi Wolf's Bonnaroo Superjam at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Music

Hayley Williams Says She 'Always Got Blamed' For Paramore's Issues as the Only Girl in the Band

The beloved Paramore lead vocalist embraces her role as a woman in music, and uses her platform to discuss social issues.

Alex Gonzalez274 days ago
A person with blonde hair wearing cat-eye sunglasses and a "Pet Sematary" shirt, smiling on stage.
Music

Hayley Williams Reflects on Paramore’s Bond With Black Fans

Paramore’s frontwoman says the band’s bond with Black fans deepened during their self-titled era and beyond.

Mark Elibert287 days ago
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Hayley Williams with sunglasses and Morgan Wallen in a suit.
Music

Hayley Williams Confirms 'Racist Country Singer' Lyric Is About Morgan Wallen

The Paramore frontwoman proclaimed that lyrics from "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party" are about Wallen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams288 days ago
Hayley Williams attends the "Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater.
Pop Culture

Hayley Williams Just Dropped 17 New Tracks With Zero Warning

Fans uncovered 17 new solo tracks quietly posted online by the Paramore lead singer.

Sienna Dubois 354 days ago
SZA with long curly hair in a yellow outfit and Doechii with braided hair in a cream top with a tie.
Music

Doechii Earns Fans in SZA, Billie Eilish, Hayley Williams and More

The TDE artist recently dropped off her music video for "Denial is a River."

tara mahadevan560 days ago
sza and hayley are pictured performing live
Music

SZA Says Long-Awaited Paramore Collab Track Is 'In the Works'

Is SZAmore finally going to happen? All signs point to yes.

Trace William Cowen898 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Credits Roc Nation CEO With Helping Them Get Into Rehab: ‘The People There Became My Family’

In an intimate new interview, Uzi speaks candidly about the importance of "taking the time to figure out who you are."

Trace William Cowen1142 days ago
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Music

Hayley Williams Offers Statement Following Ex-Paramore Member's Homophobic Comments

This week, a screenshot of a hateful Facebook post from ex-Paramore member Josh Farro saw the guitarist state that being gay a is "a perversion."

Trace William Cowen2087 days ago
Hayley Williams
Music

Hayley Williams Shares Why She Turned Down a Lil Uzi Vert Collab

Lil Uzi Vert is a huge fan of Hayley Williams of Paramore, but she just revealed she turned down the opportunity to collaborate with him.

Joe Price2299 days ago
Future performs.
Music

Bonnaroo Announces 2018 Lineup Featuring Eminem, Future, and Paramore

This year's lineup also boasts The Killers, Brockhampton, and many more.

Trace William Cowen3111 days ago
Tyler, the Creator
Music

2018 Boston Calling Music Festival Features Tyler the Creator, Eminem, and Brockhampton

Jack White, Paramore, Khalid, and Bryson Tiller are also on the lineup for the three-day festival.

Trace William Cowen3116 days ago
uzi
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Is Planning to Follow 'Luv Is Rage 2' With a Freestyle Rock Album

Uzi said his biggest rock influence right now is Paramore's Hayley Williams.

Trace William Cowen3248 days ago
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Music

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - "Stay The Night (No Pets Allowed Remix)"

If someone would have told me yesterday that I would be reviewing a Zedd remix not once, but twice, I would have laughed at them and mentioned somethi

lolod4581 days ago
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Music

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - "Stay The Night (Henry Fong Remix)"

It isn't much, but our whistles our whet now. The dreadlocked Henry Fong has recently seen his star rise with a slew of ridiculously high-powered rem

jakel4651 days ago
zedd stay the night schoolboy rmx
Music

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - "Stay the Night (Schoolboy Remix)"

Now this remix made me smile. Zedd's assembling a solid lineup of producers to remix his latest hit, "Stay the Night," and it's great to see that afte

khrisd4651 days ago

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