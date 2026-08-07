On Sunday, August 2, 2026, Chelsea Green earned her ESPN Moment of the Night during WWE SummerSlam Minnesota’s Sunday card, where she became the Interim WWE Women’s Champion after besting Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Lash Legend in a ladder match. The match, which was set up due to WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley having to be out after knee surgery; WWE decided to fill the void by having another Superstar carry the championship in an “interim” capacity, which is the perfect scenario to stir the pot.

Enter Chelsea Green, a dynamo who’s been gaining steam and support from the WWE Universe, waiting in the wings to seize her opportunity. Her win shouldn’t have been a suprise; Green is the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion. This is kind of what she does!

For those out there who may not be up on Chelsea’s 12-year journey to this moment, here’s a quick look at how she got here. This is everything you need to know about WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.