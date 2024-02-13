Peso Pluma’s Girlfriend Nicki Nicole Responds to Viral Video of Rapper Holding Hands With Another Woman

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole may have called it quits.
Fans of the Mexican rapper, 24, and the Argentine singer, 23, are speculating that the couple parted ways.
According to Remezcla, Pluma was caught on camera strolling through a Las Vegas casino holding hands with an unknown woman. The footage began to circulate online on Monday.
Since then, Nicole archived or deleted all her photos with the Grammy Award winner from her Instagram. As of this writing, Pluma still has photos of Nicole up on his account.
On Tuesday, Nicole appeared to respond to the matter on social media.
“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is love, is respected. What is respected, is cared for. When you’re not taken care of and when there is no respect…that’s where I won’t stay. From there, I’m leaving,” wrote Nicole in Spanish on her Instagram Stories.
“With a lot of pain, know that I found out the same way you all did, thank you for the love that you are sending me,” she added.
Per Remezcla, Nicole was also spotted holding hands with her manager as she made her way through an airport with luggage in hand.
The couple first met when they collaborated on a remix of Pluma’s “Por Las Noches” last February, per People. However, the two confirmed their relationship when they locked lips at one of Nicole’s concerts in November.
The two attended the 2024 Grammys together, where Pluma took home the trophy for Best Música Mexicana Album for his Génesis LP.
Pluma caught up with Complex’s Jordan Rose on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. When asked what is the smartest thing he’s ever done, Pluma replied, “My girlfriend, who’s over there. That’s the smartest.”
Peso Pluma hasn't commented on the matter yet, although he did post a photo on Tuesday evening of himself and Nicole at the Grammys, previously shared on his IG last week.