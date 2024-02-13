Peso Pluma’s Girlfriend Nicki Nicole Responds to Viral Video of Rapper Holding Hands With Another Woman

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is love, is respected. What is respected, is cared for. When you’re not taken care of and when there is no respect…that’s where I won’t stay. From there, I’m leaving,” wrote Nicole in Spanish on her Instagram Stories.

“With a lot of pain, know that I found out the same way you all did, thank you for the love that you are sending me,” she added.

Per Remezcla, Nicole was also spotted holding hands with her manager as she made her way through an airport with luggage in hand.

The couple first met when they collaborated on a remix of Pluma’s “Por Las Noches” last February, per People. However, the two confirmed their relationship when they locked lips at one of Nicole’s concerts in November.

The two attended the 2024 Grammys together, where Pluma took home the trophy for Best Música Mexicana Album for his Génesis LP.