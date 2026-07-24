Adrien Broner Threatens to Quit Streaming Over 'Fake Allegations' in Sexual Battery Lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed by Havana Saint, accuses Broner and Deen of repeated unwanted sexual pressure, public humiliation, and false sexual claims during early June livestreams, and also targets Kick for allegedly failing to act on their behavior.

Broner later posted on Instagram that "money is the root of all EVIL" and threatened to quit livestreaming if more "fake allegations" surfaced now that people think he’s rich again.

Adrien Broner laughed off a new sexual battery lawsuit on stream, with his collaborator Deen the Great aggressively defending him and insulting the accuser on camera.

Adrien Broner has responded to a sexual battery lawsuit that's been filed against him — and he's threatened to quit streaming because of it. In the first of two responses, the boxer-turned-streamer laughed off the allegations while his team showed him a story published by TMZ about the lawsuit, which was filed last month but news about it only broke this week. "That's funny as fuck," Broner said, as he and his team interacted around a gym boxing ring, before his streaming partner Deen the Great looked at the camera and shouted: "He ain't do shit, bitch! You lying-ass hoe."

Following that initial reaction, Broner took to Instagram to share a more detailed reaction, in which he threatened to quit livestreaming if more "fake allegations" came out, captioning it: "Money is the root of all EVIL #ALLEGATIONS." "If these fake allegations go start all cause people think I’m rich again and trying to get money from me I will stop streaming today cause none of this was going on when I was just down and out and I was still behaving the same, he wrote in the since-deleted post.