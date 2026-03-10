Music

Logic Says Skittles Was His First Rap Name Because 'Eminem' Was Taken

The rapper spoke with Jay Mewes on '5 Things' about how his first name came to be.

Logic has shared a lighthearted story about how Skittles became his first rap name.

After grabbing a bag of M&Ms, the 36-year-old rapper told Jay Mewes on 5 Things about the origins of his rap name.

“Skittles was my first rap name, and the kids were like, ‘We’re going to call you Skittles ‘cause Eminem was taken,’” he said at the one-minute, 45-second mark in the video above. “I was like, ‘But I’m not fully white, so I don’t know.’”

While promoting his book, Supermarket, on Strahan and Sara in 2019, Logic was asked about his “Skittles” rap name.

At the time, the Grammy-nominated artist acknowledged that the popularity of Eminem did contribute to his moniker.

“When I was a kid, you know, just rapping, having fun doing my thing in my neighborhood, Eminem was poppin’. He was the biggest and they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re just gonna call you Skittles,’” he said. “I was like, ‘All right, that’s like the softest rapper name, I think, ever.”

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