GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Logic Honors Oliver Tree as a 'True Friend' Who Fought Industry Isolation

Logic, who cast Tree to star in his 'Paradise Records' film, has paid tribute to the late singer-songwriter with a touching video montage.

(L-R) Logic and Oliver Tree.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images | Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Logic shared an emotional Instagram reel mourning Oliver Tree, calling him a "true friend" and opening with: "Oliver Tree was, is, and will forever be my friend."
  • He spoke candidly about how fame and the music industry can feel "incredibly isolating," saying Tree was one of the few artists who made him feel less alone and dropped the public persona when cameras were off.
  • Unable to attend Tree's July 25 Celebration of Life because of the birth of his daughter, Logic closed by telling Oliver: "I will always love you. I cherish all the time that we had." He noting Tree's fearless creativity and their work together on his film Paradise Records.

Logic has taken some time to publicly mourn the loss of Oliver Tree, sharing a deeply personal video tribute detailing the extent of their relationship.

Tree, along with five others, died on June 14 after two helicopters collided midair and crashed in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood in the southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (July 29), Logic, who was unable to attend Tree's Celebration of Life on July 25, celebrated the late singer-songwriter with a visual tribute. "Oliver Tree was, is, and will forever be my friend," he began the clip.

Logic then went on to say something that artists rarely say plainly: that fame can be isolating. "You can be in an entire room full of people, an arena full of people, and feel very alone," he said, describing the music industry as "incredibly isolating."

"Out of many of the artists that became acquaintances to me, he was a true friend, and he wasn't scared to let me know that I wasn't alone in that,” Logic added.

Going on to explain that Tree’s public persona disappeared when the cameras were off, he added: "When there were no cameras, there truly was no bit."

After revealing he couldn’t make Tree’s memorial because of the birth of his daughter, Logic concluded with a touching message to the late artist. "Oliver, I love you," he said. “I will always love you. I cherish all the time that we had."

Oliver Tree starred alongside Logic in the rapper's recent movie, Paradise Records.

In June, Tree's estate launched a charitable foundation that offers award grants to support artists and their "creative art projects."

Titled Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses, the foundation's purpose is to provide grants that have to be used for either making or producing art.

Related Stories

2025 Tribeca Festival - "Paradise Records"
Music

Oliver Tree's Girlfriend Calls for End to 'Gossip' After Artist's Death: 'Please Have Some Respect'

"I'm mourning my partner and best friend," Fiona Chernavskaya said. "Anything else is unimportant."

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 09: T-Pain performs a free concert in Toshiba Plaza prior to game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE ARTIST) Oliver Tree attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England.
Music

T-Pain Debuts Unreleased Oliver Tree Song Recorded Prior to Singer's Death

The two-time Grammy winner played the unreleased song at the Electric Forest music festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
Oliver Tree
Music

Oliver Tree Said Family Won’t ‘Get a Penny’ When He Dies

Oliver Tree revealed what he planned to do with his earnings in the event that he passed away weeks before his death.

Trey Alston53 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App