Logic Honors Oliver Tree as a 'True Friend' Who Fought Industry Isolation

Unable to attend Tree's July 25 Celebration of Life because of the birth of his daughter, Logic closed by telling Oliver: "I will always love you. I cherish all the time that we had." He noting Tree's fearless creativity and their work together on his film Paradise Records.

He spoke candidly about how fame and the music industry can feel "incredibly isolating," saying Tree was one of the few artists who made him feel less alone and dropped the public persona when cameras were off.

Logic shared an emotional Instagram reel mourning Oliver Tree, calling him a "true friend" and opening with: "Oliver Tree was, is, and will forever be my friend."

Logic has taken some time to publicly mourn the loss of Oliver Tree, sharing a deeply personal video tribute detailing the extent of their relationship. Tree, along with five others, died on June 14 after two helicopters collided midair and crashed in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood in the southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (July 29), Logic, who was unable to attend Tree's Celebration of Life on July 25, celebrated the late singer-songwriter with a visual tribute. "Oliver Tree was, is, and will forever be my friend," he began the clip.

Logic then went on to say something that artists rarely say plainly: that fame can be isolating. "You can be in an entire room full of people, an arena full of people, and feel very alone," he said, describing the music industry as "incredibly isolating." "Out of many of the artists that became acquaintances to me, he was a true friend, and he wasn't scared to let me know that I wasn't alone in that,” Logic added. Going on to explain that Tree’s public persona disappeared when the cameras were off, he added: "When there were no cameras, there truly was no bit." After revealing he couldn’t make Tree’s memorial because of the birth of his daughter, Logic concluded with a touching message to the late artist. "Oliver, I love you," he said. “I will always love you. I cherish all the time that we had." Oliver Tree starred alongside Logic in the rapper's recent movie, Paradise Records.